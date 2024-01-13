en English
Afghanistan

'Hollywoodgate': A Tale of Taliban's Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
‘Hollywoodgate’: A Tale of Taliban’s Rise to Power in Post-America Afghanistan

Unveiling the story of the Taliban’s ascendancy in Afghanistan post the American exit, the documentary ‘Hollywoodgate’ makes a striking debut at the Venice Film Festival. The film, a brainchild of Egyptian filmmaker Ibrahim Nash’at and Syrian filmmaker Talal Derki, explores the metamorphosis of the Taliban from a militia to a formidable military regime.

From Militia to Military

The documentary, co-written by Nash’at, Derki, and American producer Shane Boris, sheds light on the Taliban’s adept utilization of the military infrastructure abandoned by the U.S. military. The transition was facilitated by over $7 billion worth of equipment left behind by the American forces, giving the Taliban access to substantial military might.

The Tale Behind ‘Hollywoodgate’

The title ‘Hollywoodgate’ is a nod to the codename for the American base in Kabul, known for its resemblance to a CIA base with trailers housing workstations, medical supplies, and gyms. The documentary, shot in Pashto, Dari, and English, presents an in-depth view of the occupied space’s transformation, and how the Taliban adapted to the Western amenities left behind.

The New Taliban Air Force

The film also highlights the establishment of the new Taliban air force, under the stewardship of Mawlawi Mansour and his young lieutenant, M Javid Mukhtar. The air force was created from the remnants of U.S. military equipment, marking a pivotal point in the Taliban’s shift from a militia to a military junta. Mansour, the air force chief, is depicted as a figure who opposes the destruction caused by American forces. His aim is to use the captured technology to fortify the Taliban regime, a poignant symbol of power dynamics shifting hands.

Through Nash’at’s lens, viewers are privy to the propaganda and adaptation of the Taliban, a narrative that echoes with the tumultuous history of Afghanistan. ‘Hollywoodgate’ is an evocative testament to the Afghan saga, a narrative that will continue to evolve with time.

Afghanistan Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

