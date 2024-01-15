Historical Sites in Afghanistan’s Ghazni Province Under Threat: A Call for Urgent Preservation

In the heart of Afghanistan, in the Ghazni province, a silent tragedy is unfolding. As the world’s eyes are fixed on the socio-political turmoil in the country, the silent victims of this chaos are the province’s numerous historical treasures that are falling into disrepair. The rich tapestry of history, woven through the ages, is fraying at the edges, and the residents and tribal leaders are raising alarms.

Decay of Historical Monuments

The 3,500-year-old Ghaznain fort, a historical marvel, stands as a testament to the grandeur of a bygone era. However, it is now under threat, with 15 out of its 36 towers already succumbed to structural damage. The fort is not an isolated case. Several other culturally significant sites such as the minarets of Ghazni, Bala Hisar, Hazrat Usmani’s mosque, Begum Minaret, Sardar Tapa, and tombs of Sheikh Abdul Salam and Sheikh Abdul Razzaq, are also experiencing significant damage due to the lack of preservation efforts.

The Call for Preservation

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, the local director of information and culture, acknowledged the need for swift action. He reported that an earthquake recently damaged 10 historical sites, intensifying the urgency of restoration. The director appealed to international cultural organizations for assistance in safeguarding these monuments, emphasizing that the preservation of these sites is not just a local but a global responsibility.

The Legacy of Ghazni

Ghazni houses approximately 100 historical sites that are registered with the Ministry of Information and Culture. In 2013, the province was recognized as the Center of Islamic Civilization, a testament to its rich historical and cultural heritage. Today, as each monument deteriorates, a piece of this history is lost, and with it, the stories of the past that these sites embody. The ongoing deterioration of these sites serves as a poignant reminder of the need for the international community to join hands in the preservation of our shared human heritage.