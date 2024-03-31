Herat Calligraphy Exhibition: Showcasing Afghanistan's Rich Artistic Heritage

The Herat Calligraphy Exhibition recently unveiled in Afghanistan serves as a vibrant testament to the nation's rich cultural and artistic heritage. Highlighting nearly a hundred calligraphy works by various artists, the event aimed not only to introduce authentic Afghan scripts to the world but also to foster the growth of art within the country. Organized by the Herat Calligraphers Association, the exhibition provided a unique platform for artists to display their talent and dedication to preserving the age-old craft of calligraphy.

Preserving Cultural Identity Through Art

Verses of the Holy Quran, adorned with various beautiful scripts and embellishments, were among the works that captivated every passerby's eye at the exhibition. According to Jalil Ahmad Tawana, the head of the Herat Calligraphers Association, the goal of the exhibition was twofold: to introduce the calligraphy works of artists and masters to the global community and the people, and to motivate artists to continue advancing in their craft. This initiative not only showcases the aesthetic beauty of Afghan calligraphy but also emphasizes the importance of preserving and promoting Afghanistan's cultural identity through art.

The Need for Government Support

Despite the enthusiasm and dedication of the artists, the calligraphy community in Herat voiced a common concern: the need for more government support. Bismillah Soroori and Ali Mohammad Saboori, prominent calligraphers at the exhibition, pointed out that the art of calligraphy has not received the attention and support it deserves. They highlighted that the exhibition was organized entirely with materials and tools prepared by the calligraphers themselves, underscoring the necessity for governmental backing to further develop calligraphy art and introduce authentic Afghan scripts to the global stage.

A Legacy of Artistic Excellence

Herat province, known as the birthplace of many scripts such as Nastaliq, Broken Nastaliq, Naskh, and Kufic, has a long-standing tradition of calligraphy that flourished during the golden age of the Timurids and continues to this day. The exhibition not only celebrated this rich artistic heritage but also highlighted the potential of Afghan artists to represent their country's art on an international level. Local authorities, including Hayatullah Mohajir Farahi, the Acting Deputy Governor of Herat, and Hamidullah Gheyasi, the Director of Art and Culture at the Herat Information and Culture Directorate, reassured their support for the artists, emphasizing the government's commitment to backing the art community.

This event serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring spirit of Afghan artists and the vital role of art in preserving cultural heritage. As the Herat Calligraphy Exhibition concludes, it leaves a lasting impact on its attendees, inspiring both artists and supporters to continue their efforts in sustaining the legacy of Afghan calligraphy for future generations.