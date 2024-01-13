From Resettlement to Integration: The Journey of Refugees in America and the UK’s Afghan Resettlement Scheme

When Abdul Jalil Barati, an interpreter for the U.S. in Afghanistan, fled his native country along with his family amidst the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, the hope of a new life in America shone brightly. A well-educated man with Master’s degrees, he and his wife found themselves starting from scratch in Southern California. From working two jobs to now managing a gas station and convenience store, Barati’s journey has been one of resilience and tenacity.

The Road to Integration

Assisted by service organizations, Barati has been working towards integration, a process that, according to Anne Thorward of Newcomers Access Center, can take an average of seven years for immigrants. However, the U.S. resettlement program primarily gauges the success of refugees through economic indicators, often overlooking the significance of social integration.

A comprehensive report by the Refugee Congress and Refugee Council USA underscores six crucial indicators of successful integration: English proficiency, job opportunities, education, healthcare, housing, and inclusion. These facets, often neglected in the primary assessment, play a vital role in the refugee’s journey to becoming a part of their new community.

Community and Support: Integral to Resettlement

Understanding this, Barati has taken it upon himself to give back to the community by providing jobs to fellow refugees. His actions underscore the significance of community support in the daunting resettlement process. The narrative also brings into focus the experiences of Hanna Hnatova, a Ukrainian refugee, and Carmen Kcomt, who immigrated from Peru two decades ago. Their stories further illuminate the emotional journey refugees undertake, striving for a sense of community and belonging in their new homes.

UK’s Afghan Resettlement Scheme: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises

While Barati and others like him strive to integrate, the plight of Afghan veterans who served alongside British forces is disheartening. A recent poll in the UK revealed a scant 23 percent of Britons believe their government is doing enough to aid these veterans. The Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), aimed at relocating Afghans who served with the UK military during the War in Afghanistan, has been grappling with criticism over its inefficient handling.

With a staggering 19,000 applicants denied and only 3,399 found eligible, the ARAP scheme has faced flak for its planned deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda, despite his successful evacuation to the UK following the Taliban takeover. Fear of revenge attacks has forced many former contractors and soldiers to flee to neighboring countries. As the UK Home Office remains silent on the pilot’s pending deportation, the spotlight stays firmly on the ARAP scheme, two years after its launch.