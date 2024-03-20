Four women allegedly killed in domestic violence cases in Faryab and Nangarhar provinces

In a harrowing series of events spanning three days, four women have met violent ends in Afghanistan's Faryab and Nangarhar provinces, casting a spotlight on the grim reality of familial violence in the region. These separate incidents, involving close family members as the alleged perpetrators, underscore a disturbing trend of brutality against women, further exacerbated by the Taliban's stringent policies.

Deadly Domestic Disputes

In Faryab's Qaisar district, a domestic tragedy unfolded when a 50-year-old mother and her 27-year-old daughter succumbed to smoke inhalation. The incident occurred on March 13 at their home in the Bandar Shah area, reportedly as a result of using coal for heating, leading to fatal gas inhalation. Abdul Haq, the husband and father present during the incident, is now in Taliban detention under investigation. A separate incident in Faryab's Almar district saw a woman fatally stabbed by her brother, with the Taliban local administration attributing the murder to family disputes.

Escalating Violence in Nangarhar

Further east, in Nangarhar's Jalalabad, another family dispute turned deadly when a man allegedly shot his 38-year-old wife, Shegufa, amidst ongoing tensions since the start of Ramadan. Shegufa, a mother of three, tragically lost her life, highlighting a continuing pattern of domestic violence. The perpetrator has since fled, with local Taliban authorities remaining silent on the matter. These incidents contribute to a growing narrative of violence against women in Afghanistan, particularly since the Taliban's takeover in 2021.

Broader Implications

The recent spike in violence against women in Afghanistan paints a grim picture of the societal and systemic challenges facing Afghan women. With the Taliban's return to power, policies restricting women's freedoms and rights have become more prevalent, contributing to an environment where such violence can occur. These incidents not only highlight the urgent need for protective measures for women but also prompt a broader discussion on the role of international communities in addressing gender-based violence in Afghanistan.