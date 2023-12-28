en English
Afghanistan

First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to survivors

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:35 am EST
First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to survivors

In a turn of events that promises a new glimmer of hope, families affected by the devastating earthquake in the Zinda Jan district of Herat have been provided with houses in a new township. This newly constructed township consists of 33 houses, built at an expense of about 24 million afghanis. These costs were covered the General Intelligence Directorate, a testament to their commitment to rebuilding and strengthening communities.

A Ray of Light Amidst Harsh Winters

For families displaced by the earthquake, the harsh winters of Herat have been nothing short of challenging. Most of these families were living in tents, struggling to fend off cold air, dampness, and the overall harsh conditions of a brutal winter season. Authorities, acutely aware of such challenges, have included a mosque and a potable water supply within the new township, further enhancing the living conditions for these families.

Rebuilding in Progress: More Townships in the Pipeline

Building on the momentum of this successful endeavor, authorities are already hard at work on similar projects across Herat. The districts of Zinda Jan, Injil, Keshk, Rabat Sangi, and Gulran are all set to see township projects, with construction work ongoing to create more such havens for families affected by the quake. The first township to be completed, that in Qala Nook village of Zinda Jan, marks a significant milestone in this extensive rebuilding effort.

The Human Impact: How the Township is Changing Lives

These newly constructed houses are not merely a collection of bricks and mortar; they represent a lifeline, a beacon of hope, and a new beginning for families that have lost everything in the earthquake. Mohammad Halim, an earthquake survivor whose entire household was razed by the calamity, echoed these sentiments, particularly valuing the protection these new houses offer against the harsh winter conditions.

Accelerating Efforts and Future Prospects

As part of the Herculean rebuilding effort, construction of approximately 2,620 more houses is underway in more than ten earthquake-affected villages, according to the Herat Earthquake Victims Commission. This accelerated pace of construction indicates an earnest desire to house as many displaced families as quickly as possible. These efforts signal stronger community rebuilding in the wake of natural disasters and deliver a resounding message of resilience and hope across Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Disaster Society
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

