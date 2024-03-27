First international water conference coming soon in Afghanistan

Amidst an escalating water crisis, Kabul Polytechnic University's President Abdul Rashid Iqbal has announced the institution's first international water conference, slated for the end of September this year. During a tree-planting campaign on Monday, Iqbal emphasized the event's significance, highlighting participation from neighboring and Western countries while addressing the severe water shortage challenges faced by the university's students. Roza Autonbayeva, from the UN Deputy Office, stressed Afghanistan's vulnerability to climate change and pledged continued support.

Addressing Water Scarcity and Climate Change

The conference aims to tackle pressing issues such as water scarcity and the broader impacts of climate change. Iqbal pointed out the dire situation at the university, where water supply to dormitories is limited to merely three hours in a twenty-four-hour period, affecting over 1,300 resident students. The tree-planting campaign, which saw over 50,000 saplings planted across various provinces, aligns with efforts to combat environmental degradation. Autonbayeva underscored Afghanistan's minimal role in climate change yet significant suffering from its impacts, promising international cooperation to aid the country.

Community Engagement and Global Recognition

The involvement of students and the community in environmental initiatives, such as the tree-planting campaign, is crucial for fostering a culture of sustainability. Student Azizullah highlighted the importance of nurturing saplings post-plantation, emphasizing communal responsibility. Afghanistan's ranking as the sixth most affected country by climate change, coupled with a decrease in international aid, underscores the urgency for global support and action. The upcoming water conference represents a pivotal platform for addressing these challenges, attracting international scientists and lecturers dedicated to mitigating climate change effects.

International Support and Future Prospects

International organizations, including the European Union, have pledged support for Afghanistan in its battle against climate change, recognizing the country's disproportionate vulnerability. The anticipated international water conference at Kabul Polytechnic University marks a significant step towards global collaboration in addressing water management, forest development, and climate change mitigation. This event not only highlights Afghanistan's critical environmental challenges but also positions the country as a focal point for international aid and scientific discourse on sustainable solutions.

As Kabul Polytechnic University prepares to host this landmark event, the spotlight on Afghanistan's climate and water crisis offers a unique opportunity for global entities to contribute to a sustainable future. The conference, set against a backdrop of environmental degradation and water scarcity, could herald a new era of international cooperation and commitment towards addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time.