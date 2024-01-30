Emirate's Stance on Government and Religion: A Collective Responsibility

In a critical gathering in Khost, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister for political affairs of the Islamic Emirate, underscored the Emirate's position against any actions that may compromise the current government and the religion of Islam. Kabir articulated that the establishment of the government stands as a testament to the sacrifices of the Islamic Emirate and the united efforts of all tribal factions within the country.

Emphasizing the Collective Responsibility

During the assembly, Kabir emphasized that the protection and preservation of the Islamic religion is a collective responsibility, not solely confined to the Mullahs or the Taliban. He called upon the citizens to rally their support towards the Islamic Emirate, recognizing those who have played a significant role in their Jihad.

Presence of Islamic Emirate's Senior Members

Alongside Kabir, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, and Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the acting Minister of Vice and Virtue, were also present during the visit to the southeastern provinces. These crucial visits by top-ranking officials reflect the Emirate's concerted efforts to consolidate its power and control over Afghanistan.

Assurances of Afghan Territory's Non-Usage for Hostile Purposes

In an earlier assembly at Sheikh Zayed University in Khost, Kabir provided reassurances that Afghan territory would not be used as a launchpad for attacks against any entity. This assertion comes at a time when the Islamic Emirate is in the process of consolidating its control over Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of foreign troops and the collapse of the prior Afghan government.