Eight Years On: MOBY Group Remembers Employees Lost in Kabul Attack

Today, the MOBY Group commemorates the eight-year anniversary of a heartbreaking incident that claimed the lives of seven of its employees. The tragic event took place on January 20, 2016, when a vehicle ferrying MOBY Group employees became the target of a devastating blast on Dar ul-Aman Road in Kabul, Afghanistan. The explosion resulted in seven deaths and left over twenty people injured.

Victims of the Blast

The fallen employees, remembered fondly for their dedication to journalism, included Mohammad Jawad Hussaini, Zainab Mirzaee, Mehri Azizi, Mariam Ibrahimi, Mohammad Hussain, Mohammad Ali Mohammadi, and Hussain Amiri.

A Survivor's Tale

Ali Jan Rasouli, a survivor of the horrific assault, recounted the terror of the event. Rasouli, who suffered severe burns and shrapnel wounds, paints a stark picture of the dangers journalists face in conflict zones. His story, while distressing, is an important testament to the resilience of those who risk their lives in the pursuit of truth.

Call for Protection

The Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), represented by its Deputy Head Farhad Behroz, has implored the Islamic Emirate to step up measures to protect journalists in the country. This call, echoing the sentiments of many, underscores the perpetual danger faced by media personnel in volatile regions.

The attack, which sent shockwaves both within Afghanistan and across international borders, serves as a grim reminder of the threats media personnel confront in their line of work. Today, on the anniversary of this tragic event, we remember the brave souls of the MOBY Group who made the ultimate sacrifice in their pursuit of truth.