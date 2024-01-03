en English
Afghanistan

Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban’s Return on Educated Afghan Women

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Dreams Derailed: The Impact of the Taliban's Return on Educated Afghan Women

In the wake of the Taliban’s rise to power, Fatima Jafari, a medical graduate from Balkh Medical University in Afghanistan, now toils in a garment factory in Iran, a far cry from her initial plans to specialize in surgery in Kabul. Her story is emblematic of the broader struggle faced by educated Afghan women, who have seen their rights and opportunities vanish overnight.

A Dream Deferred

Fatima’s pursuit of a medical career was driven by a passion for helping others and a desire to alleviate the financial burden on her family. She gained admission to one of Afghanistan’s prestigious medical universities and dedicated herself to her studies. However, the fall of Kabul to the Taliban abruptly halted her career trajectory, forcing her to abandon her medical aspirations.

Taliban’s Impact on Women’s Education

The Taliban’s return to power has resulted in severe restrictions on personal freedoms and media access, leading to the closure of nearly half of the media outlets. The restriction has been particularly harsh on women, limiting their access to information and employment opportunities. Trust in the media, including state and online news, has significantly declined, and there is a lack of faith in humanitarian organizations due to miscommunication about aid services and processes.

Afghan Women: Between Hope and Despair

Women like Fatima and Farzana Ahmadi, who once dreamed of holding a government office, find themselves grappling with a harsh reality. The violent conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, where the government and regional forces have used rape as a weapon of war, echoes the grim situation in Afghanistan. The deeply entrenched belief that women are either passive victims or fanatical jihadi brides has been debunked, as women participate in terrorist activities for a variety of reasons, willingly and unwillingly. The consequences of the Taliban’s rule are far-reaching, affecting not just individuals like Fatima, but also the trajectory of the entire nation.

Afghanistan Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

