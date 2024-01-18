en English

Afghanistan

Dispute Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Leads to Major Border Closure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Dispute Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Leads to Major Border Closure

An ongoing dispute between Pakistan and Afghanistan has resulted in the closure of their busiest frontier crossing, leaving hundreds of trucks stranded on the Pakistan side of the border. This impasse, which has lasted several days, has halted trade activities between the two countries, causing significant disruptions for businesses and transport operations reliant on this crucial transit route.

Unanticipated Border Restrictions

The Torkham crossing point, a vital conduit for goods and economic relations in the region, has been closed for five consecutive days. The closure came as a sudden response to the requirement of visas and passports for Pakistan-bound drivers. This sudden policy change has led to a daily loss of approximately 68.4 million rupees to the national exchequer and stranded trucks loaded with perishable export goods like fruits and vegetables. The local business communities, reporters, and truck drivers have voiced their disapproval, calling for the immediate resumption of the crossing and a relaxation in the visa process.

Escalation and Countermeasures

The border control policy, known as Border Management, was implemented by the federal government of Pakistan in 2016 and does not allow anyone without a passport or visa to travel through the Torkham border crossing. In retaliation, the Afghan Taliban authorities have also stopped Pakistani cargo vehicles from entering Afghanistan, further exacerbating the situation. This escalating tension, coupled with the Afghan government’s threat to permanently shut the border points, has led to widespread protests by traders, transporters, and Customs clearing agents.

The Detrimental Impact of the Border Closure

The Torkham border closure has had far-reaching implications, disrupting border trade and impacting the livelihoods of thousands of families. The restriction, initially imposed on November 1, 2023, to enhance security and prevent smuggling, has resulted in significant financial losses for traders on both sides. Thousands of trucks, many carrying perishable goods, are stranded on both sides of the border. This dire situation has also adversely affected the Torkham Transport Union, with severe implications for vehicles, transporters, and labor earnings. Despite ongoing negotiations, the standoff continues with no immediate solution in sight, casting a long shadow of uncertainty over the future of trade in the region.

Afghanistan Pakistan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

