Directorate of Passports Grapples with Public Complaints Amid New In-Person Application Initiative

The General Directorate of Passports, in a recent announcement, has launched a new initiative to accept in-person passport applications every Thursday. The move, as expressed by the directorate’s spokesperson, Noorullah Patman, is designed to augment convenience for those seeking to obtain passports. Despite this, a wave of complaints concerning the sluggish pace of passport distribution has emerged.

Public Outcry Over Slow Passport Distribution

Public discontent has been mounting over the slow pace of passport distribution. Applicants have voiced their frustrations about extended wait times and perceived lack of progress. The directorate, they have urged, must address these challenges, particularly for individuals in urgent need of passports. Such individuals include those with health issues necessitating overseas treatment, and those obligated by work commitments.

Unrealized Plans for Improved Passport Services

The directorate had previously publicized plans to open new service centers in different parts of Kabul, intending to enhance passport services. These new centers were touted as a solution to the current predicaments faced by applicants. However, there’s been a conspicuous absence of progress reported on this initiative, leading to further public dissatisfaction.

A Call for Better Cooperation

Amid the slow passport distribution process and unfulfilled promises of better service centers, there’s a growing call for improved cooperation between the directorate and applicants. The public has expressed the need for the directorate to show more transparency and proactive engagement to mitigate the current challenges in passport application and distribution.