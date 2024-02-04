Deflation and Poverty Surge in Afghanistan: A World Bank Report

In a recent report, the World Bank chronicles the marked economic decline Afghanistan has experienced from April to December 2023. This period has been characterized by deflation and a surge in poverty. The report outlines a deflationary trend driven by a stronger local currency, reduced household savings, less public spending, and the prohibition of opium cultivation. In December 2023, Afghanistan experienced a significant decrease in headline inflation, with a rate of negative 9.7 per cent year-on-year, while food inflation dropped to negative 14.5 per cent, and non-food inflation fell to negative 4.2 per cent.

The Human Cost of Economic Challenge

The economic challenges facing Afghanistan have had dire human costs. With unemployment on the rise, approximately half of the population now lives in poverty. A staggering 15 million people are grappling with food insecurity, reflecting the deepening crisis.

Trade Trends

In the face of the overall economic downturn, there have been some upward trends in trade. Afghanistan saw an increase in food exports by 13 per cent and a surge in textile exports by 46 per cent. These two sectors together contributed $281 million to the country's revenues. However, imports also grew by 23 per cent, leading to a trade deficit of $5.9 billion.

Monetary Policy and Fiscal Revenue

Further complicating matters, the Afghan currency, which appreciated in 2023, started to depreciate against major currencies in January 2024. The Afghanistan Central Bank's monetary policy has been challenging to assess due to a lack of data. However, it appears to be supporting the local currency through foreign exchange auctions. Fiscal revenue for the first ten months of the fiscal year 2023-24 showed a 5.7 per cent increase over the previous year, but this growth remained below target.

The World Bank's report concludes with a warning: aggressive tax collection in a weakened economy could suppress growth, exacerbate poverty, and cause business failures. These potential failings could then impact future revenue collections, creating a vicious cycle that Afghanistan can ill afford.