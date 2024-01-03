en English
Afghanistan

Daesh Presence Diminishes in Afghanistan: A Step Towards Peace and Trust

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Daesh Presence Diminishes in Afghanistan: A Step Towards Peace and Trust

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, announced a significant decrease in Daesh terrorist group’s presence in Afghanistan. The number of Daesh members in the country is now estimated between 70 and 80, with continued efforts to apprehend them. Mujahid confirmed the destruction of the group’s sanctuaries, the imprisonment of many members, and the dismantling of their support systems in the country.

Political Analysts Highlight Emirate’s Responsibility

Political analysts have highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s crucial role in preventing any form of attacks from Afghan soil. They pointed out that this responsibility is key to gaining the international community’s trust. The suppression of Daesh, they argue, contributes significantly to this trust, which also hinges on resolving issues related to lawlessness and the establishment of an official government.

Acting Defense Minister’s Statement

The acting Defense Minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, revealed that foreign nationals from Pakistan and Tajikistan have been either killed or arrested during operations in Afghanistan. This news comes as part of the ongoing efforts to control and eliminate terrorist threats within the country.

International Efforts Against Terrorism

The report also includes a detailed list of organizations officially designated as terrorists by national governments and international bodies. It provides insights into the procedures for listing, delisting, and relisting terrorist organizations in various countries like Australia, Canada, the European Union, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Russia, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. This international cooperation against terrorism is a testament to the global commitment to maintaining peace and security.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

