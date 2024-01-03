Daesh Presence Diminishes in Afghanistan: A Step Towards Peace and Trust

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, announced a significant decrease in Daesh terrorist group’s presence in Afghanistan. The number of Daesh members in the country is now estimated between 70 and 80, with continued efforts to apprehend them. Mujahid confirmed the destruction of the group’s sanctuaries, the imprisonment of many members, and the dismantling of their support systems in the country.

Political Analysts Highlight Emirate’s Responsibility

Political analysts have highlighted the Islamic Emirate’s crucial role in preventing any form of attacks from Afghan soil. They pointed out that this responsibility is key to gaining the international community’s trust. The suppression of Daesh, they argue, contributes significantly to this trust, which also hinges on resolving issues related to lawlessness and the establishment of an official government.

Acting Defense Minister’s Statement

The acting Defense Minister, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, revealed that foreign nationals from Pakistan and Tajikistan have been either killed or arrested during operations in Afghanistan. This news comes as part of the ongoing efforts to control and eliminate terrorist threats within the country.

International Efforts Against Terrorism

