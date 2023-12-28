DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

The highest-ranking authority of Afghanistan’s national electric utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza, has concretized an electricity purchase agreement with neighbouring Tajikistan, intended for the year 2024.

Forging International Energy Cooperation

This landmark agreement was signed during an assembly in Turkey with the Chairman of the Tajik Electricity Company, Mohammad Omar Asazada. The bilateral talk therein focused on the potential extension of a new 500 KV transmission line stretching from the heart of Tajikistan to the expansive landscapes of Afghanistan, a proposal the Tajik side seemed willing to consider.

Resuming, Coordinating, Implementing: Resuscitating the CASA-1000 Project

Within the sphere of conversation, the Afghan delegation also solicited Tajikistan’s assistance to resuscitate the CASA-1000 project. This Central Asia-South Asia power project, colloquially known as CASA-1000, carries an estimated worth of $1.16 billion. Completed, it promises the conveyance of surplus hydroelectric power from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to meet the electricity needs of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Impact of CASA-1000 on Afghanistan’s Progress: Promising Prospects

As a country long troubled by energy deficits, this move presents a beacon of hope for conceivably self-sustaining energy security in Afghanistan. If successful, the extension of the transmission line combined with the implementation of the CASA-1000 project can leverage the power supply in Afghanistan, reducing the country’s total reliance upon imported power and promoting commercial opportunities and socio-economic growth.

Key Areas of Continued Professional Cooperation

This mutually beneficial agreement opens the way for continued professional cooperation between Afghanistan and Tajikistan in the energy sector. With its neighbouring country’s support and by internationalizing the electricity market, Afghanistan aims to better manage energy supply-demand balance, thereby catalysing a robust power infrastructure.

Conclusion: An Era of Energy Independence Ahead

Against these promising developments, a glimpse of a potentially resiliently self-reliant Afghanistan, turned energy-independent, begins to emerge. However, it is patently clear that these efforts are long-term commitments that require robust infrastructure, collective responsibility, and unwavering dedication. Yet, with the unwrapped developments in the Afghan-Tajik energy discourse, one can hope for a step closer to that foreseen future.