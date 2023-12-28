en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST
DABS and Tajikistan sign electricity supply agreement for 2024

The highest-ranking authority of Afghanistan’s national electric utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza, has concretized an electricity purchase agreement with neighbouring Tajikistan, intended for the year 2024.

Forging International Energy Cooperation

This landmark agreement was signed during an assembly in Turkey with the Chairman of the Tajik Electricity Company, Mohammad Omar Asazada. The bilateral talk therein focused on the potential extension of a new 500 KV transmission line stretching from the heart of Tajikistan to the expansive landscapes of Afghanistan, a proposal the Tajik side seemed willing to consider.

Resuming, Coordinating, Implementing: Resuscitating the CASA-1000 Project

Within the sphere of conversation, the Afghan delegation also solicited Tajikistan’s assistance to resuscitate the CASA-1000 project. This Central Asia-South Asia power project, colloquially known as CASA-1000, carries an estimated worth of $1.16 billion. Completed, it promises the conveyance of surplus hydroelectric power from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to meet the electricity needs of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Impact of CASA-1000 on Afghanistan’s Progress: Promising Prospects

As a country long troubled by energy deficits, this move presents a beacon of hope for conceivably self-sustaining energy security in Afghanistan. If successful, the extension of the transmission line combined with the implementation of the CASA-1000 project can leverage the power supply in Afghanistan, reducing the country’s total reliance upon imported power and promoting commercial opportunities and socio-economic growth.

Key Areas of Continued Professional Cooperation

This mutually beneficial agreement opens the way for continued professional cooperation between Afghanistan and Tajikistan in the energy sector. With its neighbouring country’s support and by internationalizing the electricity market, Afghanistan aims to better manage energy supply-demand balance, thereby catalysing a robust power infrastructure.

Conclusion: An Era of Energy Independence Ahead

Against these promising developments, a glimpse of a potentially resiliently self-reliant Afghanistan, turned energy-independent, begins to emerge. However, it is patently clear that these efforts are long-term commitments that require robust infrastructure, collective responsibility, and unwavering dedication. Yet, with the unwrapped developments in the Afghan-Tajik energy discourse, one can hope for a step closer to that foreseen future.

0
Afghanistan International Relations
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Million-Dollar Camel Farm in Afghanistan: A Beacon of Economic Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Bayat Foundation distributes food and non-food items to needy families in Ghor

By Muhammad Jawad

Russia’s deputy minister of interior praises IEA for its fight against drugs

By Muhammad Jawad

WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed

By Muhammad Jawad

First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to su ...
@Afghanistan · 1 hour
First township in earthquake-hit Herat completed and handed over to su ...
heart comment 0
Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Challenges
Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards
Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan
Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Drug Use Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan: UNODC Steps Up Efforts
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
34 seconds
Alexei Navalny Resurfaces in Arctic Prison Colony Amid Rising Concerns
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
36 seconds
Marsh and Smith Rally to Secure Lead for Australia in Second Test Against Pakistan
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
2 mins
Biden Leverages High-Profile Surrogates for 2024 Reelection Bid
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
3 mins
Climate Change Amplifies Pollen Threat, Escalating Allergy and Asthma Risks
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
5 mins
Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
8 mins
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Named in ED Charge Sheet in Faridabad Land Case
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
8 mins
Trump and Hunter Biden Employ Similar Legal Strategy in Ongoing Cases
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
8 mins
Erdogan Commends Military Operations for Decrease in Terrorism, Mourns Loss of Soldiers
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
8 mins
Amnesty Demands UAE to Dismiss 'Politically Motivated' Terrorism Charges Against Activists
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
10 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
28 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
37 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
40 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 hour
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app