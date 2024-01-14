en English
Afghanistan

Child Labor in Badakhshan: A Cry for Education Amid Hardship

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Badakhshan, a remote province in Afghanistan, has been identified as the home of nearly 8,000 children engaged in hazardous work, according to the Department of Labor and Social Affairs of Badakhshan. Economic hardship and challenging living conditions have forced these minors to abandon their education and embrace strenuous labor. Their dedication to providing for their families is both inspiring and heartbreaking, demonstrating the dire circumstances that have led them to such an early entry into the workforce.

The Gold Mines of Badakhshan

A significant majority of these child laborers are found in the gold mines located in the 8th district of Faizabad city, the capital of Badakhshan Province. Here, they undertake physically demanding tasks, such as pulling ropes from 40-50 meter tunnels. Despite the perilous nature of this work, these children earn a meager monthly wage of two to three thousand Afghani, barely enough to support their families.

A Lost Education

The cost of their labor extends beyond physical hardship. Many of these children have been out of school for three to four years. They express a longing for education and a desire to contribute positively to the future of Afghanistan. However, the economic strain faced by their families leaves them with no choice but to continue working.

Steps Towards Change

Recognizing the severity of this situation, the Department of Labor and Social Affairs of Badakhshan, under the leadership of Abdul Saboor Foladi, has taken action. In collaboration with an aid organization, they have managed to provide education for over 300 of these child laborers at a center near the security command. These children have shown enthusiasm for learning and a keen interest in participating in the reconstruction and prosperity of their war-torn nation.

In response to this pressing issue, some residents of Badakhshan have called upon the authorities to create permanent jobs for adults, thereby alleviating the need for children to engage in hazardous work. The situation in Badakhshan is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive solutions to child labor, encompassing not only immediate remedies but also long-term strategies that address the root causes of this global issue.

Afghanistan Education
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

