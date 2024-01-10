en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week

A deadly bomb explosion rocked Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people dead and four others injured. The violent act, targeting a minibus, occurred in Police District 16 of Kabul around 3:50 p.m. local time. A suspect believed to be involved in the attack was later detained by the police, although no further details about the arrest were disclosed.

An Ongoing Wave of Violence

This attack is the second of its kind in recent days, following a similar incident on Saturday that claimed five lives and left 15 people injured. In both instances, the Islamic State, also known as Daesh, claimed responsibility. The group has been a major rival of the Taliban since the latter seized control of Afghanistan.

Unrelenting Terrorist Activities

The Islamic State group’s affiliate in the region has a history of carrying out similar attacks. Often targeting Shiites, the group’s activities pose a significant challenge to the current Taliban regime, with the two militant groups locked in a power struggle since the U.S. and other troops withdrew in August 2021. The recent attacks underscore the ongoing security challenges in Afghanistan, where various militant groups continue to operate despite the decline in bomb blasts and suicide attacks since the Taliban took power.

Repercussions and Implications

The surge in violence has severe implications for the people of Afghanistan, who continue to live in fear amidst the escalating conflict. The recent bombings not only demonstrate the ongoing threat posed by armed groups, but also highlight the inability of the current regime to provide security. These events further emphasize the urgent need for international intervention and support for the war-torn nation. The incidents serve as a grim reminder of the human cost of conflict and the long shadows cast by such acts of violence.

0
Afghanistan Security Terrorism
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
1 hour ago
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
In a disheartening incident, Mark Ormrod, a former Royal Marine and triple amputee, found his prosthetic legs, gym equipment, and a Jiu-Jitsu Gi stolen from his car parked in a disabled parking space at a Premier Inn in London. The rear window of his car was smashed, and despite the presence of three security cameras,
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
5 hours ago
India vs Afghanistan: First T20I Match Broadcast and Playing XIs Details
Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations
10 hours ago
Taliban Detains Dozens of Women in Kabul Over Dress Code Violations
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
2 hours ago
Decisive Cricket Victories and Player Developments
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
3 hours ago
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Second Attack in Kabul Within a Week
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
5 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Probes Health Impacts of Burn Pit Exposure on War Veterans
Latest Headlines
World News
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
45 seconds
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
52 seconds
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
54 seconds
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
1 min
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
1 min
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
3 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
3 mins
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
3 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
3 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app