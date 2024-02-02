Bidens to Honor Fallen Servicemembers at Dover Air Force Base

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are due to attend a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. This somber event will honor three American servicemembers, Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, and Sgt. Breonna Moffett, all from Georgia, who tragically lost their lives in a drone attack in Jordan. The attack, orchestrated by Iran-backed militia groups, marks a concerning escalation in regional tensions following the Israel-Hamas war last October.

Remembrance and Honor

Rivers, Sanders, and Moffett served in various capacities in the U.S. Army Reserves and were heavily involved in community services. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice will be acknowledged as their remains return to U.S. soil, marking the end of their service to the nation. The dignified transfer ceremony, a ritual that has become less common due to the U.S. withdrawal from prolonged conflicts such as the Afghan war, represents a solemn moment of national reflection and respect.

The Escalation of Violence

The assault on our servicemembers is the first U.S. fatality attributed to Iran-backed militias in recent months. These groups have amplified their attacks on American forces in the region, leaving over 40 troops injured at the secretive U.S. military desert outpost, Tower 22. The last dignified transfer attended by President Biden was for the servicemembers killed during the Kabul airport suicide bombing in August 2021.

Retribution and Response

This week, the U.S. government identified the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah, as the culprits behind the drone attack. The government has signaled that the response to this assault will not be limited to a single action, suggesting a strong retaliation against those responsible for the tragic loss of American lives.