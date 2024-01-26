Balochistan Exporters' Plea: Revive Trade at Chaman Border

In the wake of a three-month closure of the Chaman border crossing – a critical trade artery for Pakistan and Afghanistan – exporters from Balochistan have issued an urgent appeal to the Pakistani government. Their plea? A comprehensive strategy to breathe life back into this vital commercial route. The choking off of export flows, particularly to Turkmenistan, has resulted in severe financial hemorrhaging for both the government and individuals engaged in cargo processing in Balochistan and Karachi.

The Sting of Closure

The Chaman border's closure has, according to a Balochistan customs official, resulted in a monthly revenue loss of around Rs2 billion. This financial damage is not only confined to the government's coffers but has also severely impacted local exporters unable to fulfill their export orders.

A New Vision for Chaman

Daroo Khan Achakzai, the former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has come forward with a bold proposition. He recommends that the government declare Chaman a dry port and establish a free trade or export processing zone. This move, Achakzai believes, will be a magnet for investment, a catalyst for job creation, and a stimulus for trade. A comprehensive plan, deeply rooted in the historical context and trade conditions of the region, has been shared with the government. It envisions a regional strategy involving not just Pakistan and Afghanistan, but also the Central Asian Republics.

Chaman: A Historical and Future Hub

Since 1983, Chaman has been a recognized customs station, and it is currently undergoing significant development projects such as the Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS), expected to be completed by December 2024. With these enhancements, Chaman could potentially serve as a warehousing hub for goods imported and exported to and from the Central Asian Republics and Afghanistan via Pakistani seaports. The current closure of the Chaman border puts these ambitious plans at risk, and the call for its reopening grows ever more urgent.