Afghanistan

Balkhab Coal Revenue Funneled into Canal Construction Amidst Unemployment Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Balkhab Coal Revenue Funneled into Canal Construction Amidst Unemployment Concerns

In a move of economic and infrastructural development, the National Development Company (NDC) in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-pul province is channeling revenue generated from Balkhab District’s coal mines to fund the construction of the Qosh Tapa canal. CEO Abdul Rahman Attash leads the NDC, which has recently assumed full control over the operations of the Balkhab coal mine, thereby prohibiting public mining.

Shift in Mining Operations and its Impact

The shift of control from public miners to the NDC was necessitated by the risks posed by unregulated mining activities, including potential collapses. However, this decision has led to an upsurge in unemployment and a shortage of health utilities, as reported by the local residents of Balkhab District. The residents are now urging the authorities to address these pressing issues.

The Future of Mining in Balkhab District

Despite the current unemployment crisis, the NDC has plans to expand its exploration initiatives. The company intends to employ professional workers from the district for future mining operations, thereby aiming to mitigate the unemployment issue. Alongside, the NDC is also working on a road construction project in Balkhab, which has opened up job opportunities for some locals.

Coal Extraction and its Significance

The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate has underscored the importance of coal extraction and export as a significant revenue source. In 2023, coal exports totalled 1.6 million tons, amounting to 22 billion, with major export destinations including Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, and Germany. The coal belt in Afghanistan, extending from Badakhshan to Herat over seven hundred kilometers, holds an estimated one and a half billion tons of coal. This vast reserve bolsters the nation’s potential for economic growth through the coal industry.

With over 130,000 inhabitants in Balkhab district primarily engaged in gardening and livestock, the changes in the mining industry have had a significant impact on their lives. The NDC’s initiatives, however, aim to improve the situation by providing more regulated and safer job opportunities, alongside infrastructural development.

Afghanistan Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

