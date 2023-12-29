en English
Afghanistan

Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Kabul, Signifying Strengthened Diplomatic Relations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Azerbaijan to Open Embassy in Kabul, Signifying Strengthened Diplomatic Relations

In a move that underscores growing diplomatic ties, Azerbaijan has earmarked its embassy’s location in Kabul, Afghanistan, with operations anticipated to kick-start in the forthcoming year. This development was unveiled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, reinforcing the country’s commitment to cementing formal diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Azerbaijan’s Diplomatic Mission in Kabul

The forthcoming Azerbaijani Embassy will be stationed in the heart of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The ambassador’s position has been conferred upon Ilham Mammadov, appointed as Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Afghanistan. The appointment, made official through a presidential decree on July 28, 2021, signifies Azerbaijan’s strategic positioning for bolstering its bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Azerbaijan: Strengthening Ties

The Taliban, Afghanistan’s de facto government, has reciprocated the sentiment of fostering ties with Azerbaijan. The group has voiced its interest and preparedness to cooperate with Azerbaijan, which entails the forthcoming opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy. This mutual understanding between the two nations serves as a testament to their shared commitment to diplomatic engagement and international cooperation.

The Man at the Helm: Ilham Mammadov

Ilham Mammadov, now entrusted with the responsibility of being Azerbaijan’s diplomatic face in Afghanistan, was appointed by President Ilham Aliyev. With this responsibility, Mammadov will play a key role in charting the course of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic journey in Afghanistan, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Afghanistan Azerbaijan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

