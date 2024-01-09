AUAF Launches Online Program for Afghan Students Amidst Education Ban

In a bold move to ensure access to higher education for Afghan students, the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) has unveiled an online educational program, Transition to Success (TTS). This initiative holds particular significance for women and girls, who have been disproportionately affected by the ban on girls’ education enforced by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Educational Crisis

The TTS program emerges as a beacon of hope amidst an educational crisis triggered by the ban on girls’ education in December 2022. The yearlong program is designed specifically for those students who had successfully completed grades 9 and 10 but found their academic journey abruptly halted at grade 11 due to the restrictive measures.

Aligning with Core Values

The forward-thinking initiative not only reflects AUAF’s commitment to ensuring higher education opportunities but also echoes the institution’s core values. The program champions freedom of expression, equal opportunities, and individual rights, all of which have become increasingly important in the current socio-political climate in Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate and Modern Science

Interestingly, the Islamic Emirate has voiced no opposition to the course of action adopted by AUAF. They have expressed that they are not against modern science and are working towards facilitating education for girls. However, in a landscape where girls are barred from physical classrooms, online education has emerged as the only viable alternative. While some students have expressed a desire for face-to-face interactions, the current circumstances have necessitated this shift to digital learning platforms.

The TTS program stands as a testament to AUAF’s determined efforts to maintain an educated workforce for political and economic stabilization in Afghanistan. It also signals a stride towards safeguarding the educational aspirations of the country’s young population, particularly the women and girls, who are most vulnerable in these challenging times.