Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Youth Affairs Focuses on National Understanding; Himachal Pradesh Enhances Education; Kavita Sanglish Empowers Refugee Children

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Afghanistan’s Youth Affairs Focuses on National Understanding; Himachal Pradesh Enhances Education; Kavita Sanglish Empowers Refugee Children

In a recent development, Mohammad Yonus Rashid, the Deputy of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Information and Culture in Afghanistan, held a strategic discussion with Mullah Mohammad Shirin Akhund, the Governor of Kandahar. The meeting centered on the need for providing enhanced facilities for young people in various sectors. The Governor expressed his commitment to support the Department of Information and Culture, particularly concerning youth affairs in the province.

The Role of Youth in National Understanding

Mullah Shirin Akhund urged the youth to gain a comprehensive understanding of Afghanistan’s realities, its people, and its governing system. He emphasized the importance of resisting the influence of negative external propaganda, thereby strengthening the nation’s unity and progress.

Ministry’s Efforts to Empower Youth

Concurrently, the Ministry of Information and Culture has been proactively organizing seminars for young people across various provinces in the country. These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s commitment to engage and empower the youth population, making them active participants in the nation’s development.

My School-My Pride: Revolutionizing Education in Himachal Pradesh

In another part of Asia, the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has launched the ‘My School-My Pride’ campaign under the ‘Apna Vidyalay’ programme. This initiative aims to revolutionize the quality of education in government schools by encouraging active participation from individuals and organizations. They are invited to adopt schools and contribute to various aspects of students’ growth, including career counselling, remedial teaching, and community support services.

Stand With Refugees: Kavita’s Initiative for Refugee Youth

Kavita Sanglish, a young achiever from Subang Jaya, Malaysia, is making waves with her initiative called Stand With Refugees. This organization focuses on the welfare of refugee children and youths in Malaysia, including those from Afghanistan. Through empowerment workshops, cultural activities, and live talks on social media platforms, Kavita aims to inspire other young people to work towards the betterment of underserved communities.

Afghanistan
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

