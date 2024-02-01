Afghanistan's Saffron Exports Reach $27 Million in Eight Months

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Afghanistan has made a significant announcement regarding the country's saffron exports. In the past eight months, the nation has exported over 28,000 kilograms of the spice, valued at a staggering 27 million dollars. These figures were relayed to the media by the ministry's spokesperson, Abdulsalam Javad Akhundza, who highlighted the growing global market for Afghan saffron.

Afghanistan's 'Red Gold'

Saffron, often referred to as 'red gold' due to its high value, is a crucial export commodity for Afghanistan. Over the years, the country has established a solid reputation in the international market for producing high-quality saffron. With its intensive labor requirements and high market value, saffron plays a crucial role in Afghanistan's economy.

Global Reach of Afghan Saffron

Akhundza stated that the 28,620 kilograms of saffron, worth 27 million dollars, have been exported to a diverse range of international markets. These include India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia, Spain, Germany, the United States, and England. This widespread distribution of Afghan saffron showcases the scale and reach of the country's saffron industry.

Impact on Economic Development

This significant export volume underscores saffron's potential impact on Afghanistan's economic development. The spice industry, with saffron at its forefront, is one of the sectors that could drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities in the country. As global demand for Afghan saffron continues to rise, the country stands to benefit significantly from its thriving 'red gold' industry.