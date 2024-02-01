Afghanistan's 'Red Gold': A Rising Contender in the Global Saffron Market

Renowned for its pure and organic nature, Afghan saffron, often referred to as 'red gold', is giving a stiff competition to its Iranian counterpart. The international preference for Afghan saffron coupled with the country's favorable investment climate in saffron production makes it a significant player in the global saffron market.

Factors Influencing Saffron Price

Unsurprisingly, saffron ranks amongst the world's most expensive and valuable spices, attributed to its extraordinary medicinal properties. The price of saffron is governed by several factors, including its type, quality, and quantity.

Saffron Prices in Afghanistan

In recent years, Afghanistan has emerged as a serious contender to Iran in the saffron market due to specific customs laws, thereby securing a larger market share. Each kilogram of saffron in Afghanistan stands at approximately 1125,00 afghanis.

Global Saffron Prices

European countries, particularly Germany and the United Kingdom, are key importers of saffron, with prices in Germany ranging from 2.5 to 9 euros per gram. In China, where saffron was once sold by prescription due to its scarcity, it now costs between 1 to 3 US dollars per gram. India, another saffron producer, sells it for 80 to 250 rupees per gram, with the price of Kashmiri saffron soaring up to 500 rupees per gram. Meanwhile, Dubai and the UAE are transforming into an export base for saffron, with prices fluctuating between 5 and 26 UAE dirhams per gram.