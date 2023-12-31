en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Afghanistan’s National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

In an unprecedented turn of events, Afghanistan’s national currency, the afghani, has experienced a remarkable stability throughout 2023, demonstrating a 26.4 percent increase compared to 2022. This was announced by Haseebullah Noori, the spokesperson for the country’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank. The currency’s exchange rate improved from 113 afghani per U.S. dollar in 2022 to 70 afghani in January 2023.

Monetary Policies and their Impact

The stability of the afghani is credited to a range of measures and initiatives. These include the implementation of effective monetary policies, increased use of afghani in business transactions, and robust measures to prevent smuggling of foreign currencies. Furthermore, the government’s efforts to cut unnecessary expenses, along with a rise in exports and the initiation of development projects, have contributed to the currency’s stability.

Future Implications and Challenges

Despite these positive indications, economists have raised concerns about the potential impact of the increase in the afghani’s value on the prices of goods entering Afghanistan. Moreover, the future of the currency could be under pressure due to higher debt repayments expected in the first quarter of 2024. The uncertainty surrounding the future economic policies of the next government due to the forthcoming general elections may also pose challenges. The rupee, in comparison, has continued its winning streak against the US dollar, although the gains seem meager in light of the losses suffered in the calendar year 2023.

Looking Ahead

In this context, the Acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, Hedayatullah Badri, has emphasized the reduction in inflation and improvements in the banking sector as key achievements. While the stability of the afghani against foreign currencies is a significant accomplishment, it is largely attributed to counter-corruption measures, prevention of US dollar trafficking, and the execution of monetary policies. As Afghanistan faces a myriad of challenges, the stability of its currency offers a glimmer of hope for the country’s economic future.

0
Afghanistan Asia Economy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taliban Neutralizes Insurgents, Underscoring Afghanistan's Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Resident Killed by Iranian Border Guards Amidst Rising Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism

By Saboor Bayat

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Silenced Strokes: The Taliban’s War against Art in Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Silenced Strokes: The Taliban's War against Art in Afghanistan
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making
Taliban Criticizes UN’s Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Taliban Criticizes UN's Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism

By BNN Correspondents

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism
Latest Headlines
World News
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
3 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
6 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
9 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
9 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
10 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
10 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
11 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
11 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
13 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
48 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app