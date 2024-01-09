Afghanistan’s MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MoCIT) in Afghanistan has reported a substantial 30 percent increase in revenue compared to the previous fiscal year. This upsurge is largely attributed to the 10 percent surcharge levied on telecommunication clients renewing their internet packages. According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Enayatullah Alokozai, diligent efforts are underway to enhance internet facilities across the war-torn nation.

A Public Dissatisfied

Despite the significant surge in revenue, the residents of Kabul, the capital city, are far from content with the quality of internet services provided. Their grievances revolve around the exorbitant cost and subpar quality of the internet service, lamenting the lack of any noticeable reduction in prices.

Unanswered Questions on Tax Collection

Adding to the dissatisfaction is the public’s discontent with tax collection. Residents like Lutfullah and Fahim Ahmadi question the utilization of the collected funds, as there is no visible sign of infrastructure reconstruction or improvements.

The Disconnect Between Revenue and Results

In the 1401 fiscal year, the MoCIT had amassed a whopping nearly 8 billion Afghanis in revenue from telecommunication services. However, the public’s mounting concerns suggest a clear disconnect between this vast revenue and the quality of services provided. The benefits of this revenue do not seem to trickle down to the public in terms of service quality or infrastructure development.