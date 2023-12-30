en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:36 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:00 pm EST
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism

In a significant development, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, under the Islamic Emirate, has announced a major increase in its personnel capacity. The ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Matin Qani, stated that the capacity has been raised from 150,000 to more than 200,000 personnel. This expansion is in response to the increased requirements across civilian and military departments, with a focus on enrolling forces and personnel based on these demands.

75,000 Vacancies Announced

Around 75,000 vacancies were declared and distributed across various provinces. Following thorough surveys, individuals with suitable professional qualifications were appointed to these positions. This initiative aligns with a decree from the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and ongoing efforts are underway to attract new recruits from different provinces to meet the increased personnel requirements of the interior ministry.

Emphasis on Professionalism

Military and political analysts, including Mohammad Zalmai Afghanyar and Fazal Rahman Samkanai, have underscored the importance of professionalism within the forces. They argue that without professional training and capability, even a large number of personnel would not be effective in providing security. The analysts stress the necessity for active police and intelligence services, trained to prevent and respond to attacks and terrorist incidents efficiently.

The Islamic Emirate’s Take on UN Resolution 2721

The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment at the adoption of Resolution 2721 by the UN Security Council. The resolution requests the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy to Afghanistan, a decision made without prior consultations with the Afghan government. The Islamic Emirate urged the United Nations to consider ground realities when making decisions about Afghanistan and not to be influenced by any party.

0
Afghanistan Military Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Taliban Criticizes UN's Plan to Appoint Special Envoy for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Russia and China's UNSC Abstentions: Impact on International Relations

By BNN Correspondents

Binge-Worthy TV Shows of 2023: The Perfect End to the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda Minister Praises Third Sector Organizations for Holiday Charit ...
@Afghanistan · 4 hours
Bermuda Minister Praises Third Sector Organizations for Holiday Charit ...
heart comment 0
The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action

By Saboor Bayat

The Imperative for Values Education: A Call to Action
Delta Air Lines to Hire Fewer Pilots in 2024 as Industry Stabilizes

By BNN Correspondents

Delta Air Lines to Hire Fewer Pilots in 2024 as Industry Stabilizes
Retirement Confidence Among Americans Plummets: Navigating the Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Retirement Confidence Among Americans Plummets: Navigating the Challenges
Pentagon Veterans Join Venture Capital Firms, Influencing Defense Spending

By BNN Correspondents

Pentagon Veterans Join Venture Capital Firms, Influencing Defense Spending
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
3 mins
Australia Echoes with Pro-Palestine Solidarity for 11th Consecutive Weekend
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
12 mins
NFL Continues to Dominate Television Viewership in 2023
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
17 mins
Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
17 mins
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Increased by N1.2 Trillion: Exploring the Reasons
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
17 mins
Czech President Bypasses UNSC Meeting on Ukrainian Shelling: A Stand on Conflict
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
23 mins
How J.J. McCarthy Turned the Tide for Michigan Football
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
24 mins
Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
27 mins
West Asia's Geopolitical Transformation: The Axis of Resistance and Al Aqsa Storm Operation
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
5 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
8 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
8 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
8 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app