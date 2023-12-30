Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Expands, Analysts Stress Professionalism

In a significant development, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior, under the Islamic Emirate, has announced a major increase in its personnel capacity. The ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Matin Qani, stated that the capacity has been raised from 150,000 to more than 200,000 personnel. This expansion is in response to the increased requirements across civilian and military departments, with a focus on enrolling forces and personnel based on these demands.

75,000 Vacancies Announced

Around 75,000 vacancies were declared and distributed across various provinces. Following thorough surveys, individuals with suitable professional qualifications were appointed to these positions. This initiative aligns with a decree from the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and ongoing efforts are underway to attract new recruits from different provinces to meet the increased personnel requirements of the interior ministry.

Emphasis on Professionalism

Military and political analysts, including Mohammad Zalmai Afghanyar and Fazal Rahman Samkanai, have underscored the importance of professionalism within the forces. They argue that without professional training and capability, even a large number of personnel would not be effective in providing security. The analysts stress the necessity for active police and intelligence services, trained to prevent and respond to attacks and terrorist incidents efficiently.

The Islamic Emirate’s Take on UN Resolution 2721

The Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Ministry expressed disappointment at the adoption of Resolution 2721 by the UN Security Council. The resolution requests the UN Secretary General to appoint a Special Envoy to Afghanistan, a decision made without prior consultations with the Afghan government. The Islamic Emirate urged the United Nations to consider ground realities when making decisions about Afghanistan and not to be influenced by any party.