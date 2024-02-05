Afghanistan's Ministry of Finance Allocates Over 1.5 Billion Afghanis for Development in Solar Year 1402

In a significant development, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, through its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, announced the allocation of a development budget exceeding 1.5 billion Afghanis for the Ministry of Finance (MoF) for the solar year 1402. The allocation is aimed at supporting the implementation of various projects within the current year. For the past two years, the Islamic Emirate has been self-financing its budget. However, with this new allocation, the MoF is expected to undertake more effective actions.

Addressing Debts and Regularizing Salary Payments

The MoF has initiated the process of paying off debts, focusing on repaying 10 percent of the loans of processed institutions from the 180 billion Afghanis in unpaid loans and guarantees left by the previous government. The Ministry also maintains regular salary payments to approximately one million government employees, including 86,981 female staff members.

Private Sector Expresses Support

Mirwais Hotak, representing the private sector from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, has expressed support for these developments. He anticipates that the budget allocation will lead to increased investments and economic activities. This sentiment is shared by economic analysts, including Mohammad Nabi Afghan, who stressed the importance of prioritizing development projects that can create employment opportunities, particularly in the agriculture sector, where there is an abundance of land and a need for labor.

Completion of Projects and Future Plans

The Ministry of Economy also reported the completion of 179 projects, valued at over 27 billion Afghanis, funded by domestic revenues in 2023. These projects hint at the potential for significant economic growth and development in the country, provided these resources are managed effectively and transparently. The allocation of more than 1.5 billion Afghanis to the Ministry of Finance for the solar year 1402 marks a crucial step towards self-sustainability and economic independence for Afghanistan.