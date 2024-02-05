Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate Unveils Development Projects with 1.5 Billion Afghanis Budget

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced its ambitious plans for the fiscal year 1402, unveiling a development budget exceeding 1.5 billion Afghanis allocated to the Ministry of Finance. This marks a significant shift in the country's economic strategy, as the Islamic Emirate has self-financed their budget for the previous two years, reflecting an attempt at greater internal economic autonomy.

Addressing Financial Legacy

Among the challenges faced by the Ministry is the significant debt left by the previous government, amounting to a staggering 180 billion Afghanis in unpaid loans and guarantees. In an effort to rectify this, the Ministry has initiated a payment process that aims to deliver a 10 percent payment on the processed loans of specific institutions within the current fiscal year. This proactive approach demonstrates the Islamic Emirate's commitment to fiscal responsibility and economic stability.

Ensuring Civil Service Salaries

A key priority for the Ministry is the regular disbursement of salaries to roughly a million government employees, which includes 86,981 female workers. This commitment to consistent remuneration is crucial in maintaining the functionality of government institutions and ensuring the livelihoods of its employees.

Private Sector and Economic Analyst Support

The private sector, represented by Mirwais Hotak, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment's Executive Board, has rallied behind these fiscal developments. The increase in development projects is expected to encourage private sector investment and stimulate economic activity. Economic analysts, such as Mohammad Nabi Afghan, have emphasized the need to prioritize projects that generate employment, particularly in the agricultural sector, that has the potential to employ a significant portion of the workforce.

Previous Successes and Future Prospects

Furthermore, the Ministry of Economy reported the successful completion of 179 projects, valued at over 27 billion Afghanis, funded through domestic revenues in 2023. This sets a promising precedent for the planned projects in the current fiscal year, indicating that the Islamic Emirate is capable of executing large-scale development initiatives. The focus on self-sustainability, job creation, and economic growth could mark a new chapter in Afghanistan's economic landscape.