en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Human Rights Crisis: The World Reacts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
Afghanistan’s Human Rights Crisis: The World Reacts

In 2023, the world watched as the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the treatment of women and girls, became a focal point of international critique. The United Nations, among other global entities, firmly asserted that the recognition of women’s rights—spanning from education to employment—was an essential precondition for the acceptance of the Islamic Emirate.

The Stance of Global Leaders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stipulated that aid would be conditional on women’s involvement in public life. Concurrently, the United States declared it would not advance towards normalizing relations with the Taliban unless meaningful access to education and societal participation for women and girls was established.

UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, underscored the gravity of the situation by citing Afghanistan’s last place ranking, globally, on the treatment of women and girls, as per an index produced by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security. Bennett suggested the recognition of women’s rights could lend greater legitimacy to Afghanistan’s interim government.

(Read Also: China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan)

The Islamic Emirate’s Position

Despite mounting international pressure, the Islamic Emirate asserted it safeguarded women’s rights within the ambit of Islamic laws. Bilal Karimi, the Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, refuted concerns about the human rights situation, maintaining that all Afghans’ rights were upheld within an Islamic structure. However, the imposition of restrictions on women, including a ban on employment in governmental and non-governmental organizations and the closure of more than 12,000 women’s beauty salons, sparked protests and expressed despair.

Female students were barred from schools and universities, inducing widespread feelings of hopelessness and depression. While some officials within the Islamic Emirate acknowledged the right to education for girls, no fresh decrees have been issued to facilitate this. The ongoing constraints on education and employment for women remain contentious, and have been hot topics at regional and global meetings.

(Read Also: The Lingering Shadows of War: A Glimpse into Afghanistan’s Resilient Villages)

Impact on Afghan Refugees

The Pakistan government’s decree mandating all Afghan refugees to leave within a month added to the tumult, affecting thousands of Afghan students and refugees who had spent years in Pakistan. The abrupt decision triggered distress and uncertainty for the refugees who had constructed their lives in Pakistan and were now compelled to leave.

The refugees perceived the deportation process as unfair and biased, reporting experiences of discrimination and harassment by authorities. The looming prospect of returning to Afghanistan, with its myriad problems, particularly for women’s education, was daunting. Many refugees conjectured that the real motive behind the move was to pressure the Afghan Taliban, disagreeing with the Pakistani government’s stance.

Read More

0
Afghanistan Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Iran and Islamic Emirate Ease Border Restrictions to Boost Trade

By BNN Correspondents

Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Convoy Attacked in Pakistan: Rising Security Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Ormrod: The UK's First Triple Amputee Survivor of the Afghanistan War

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan Accuses Foreign Nationals of Attacks as Regional Tensions Rise

By BNN Correspondents

T20I Face-Off: UAE Clinches Victory Over Afghanistan, Series Tied ...
@Afghanistan · 6 hours
T20I Face-Off: UAE Clinches Victory Over Afghanistan, Series Tied ...
heart comment 0
Afghan Female Medical Students Defy Taliban Ban, Persist with Education

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Female Medical Students Defy Taliban Ban, Persist with Education
Afghan Migrants Forced to Leave Pakistan: A Deepening Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Migrants Forced to Leave Pakistan: A Deepening Crisis
Taliban Accuses Tajik, Pakistani Nationals of Attacks; Tensions Rise in South Asia

By BNN Correspondents

Taliban Accuses Tajik, Pakistani Nationals of Attacks; Tensions Rise in South Asia
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Three Former Afghan Air Force Members in Oregon

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Three Former Afghan Air Force Members in Oregon
Latest Headlines
World News
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
3 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
5 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
7 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
8 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
8 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
14 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
14 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
15 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
16 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app