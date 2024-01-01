Afghanistan’s Human Rights Crisis: The World Reacts

In 2023, the world watched as the human rights situation in Afghanistan, particularly the treatment of women and girls, became a focal point of international critique. The United Nations, among other global entities, firmly asserted that the recognition of women’s rights—spanning from education to employment—was an essential precondition for the acceptance of the Islamic Emirate.

The Stance of Global Leaders

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stipulated that aid would be conditional on women’s involvement in public life. Concurrently, the United States declared it would not advance towards normalizing relations with the Taliban unless meaningful access to education and societal participation for women and girls was established.

UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, underscored the gravity of the situation by citing Afghanistan’s last place ranking, globally, on the treatment of women and girls, as per an index produced by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security. Bennett suggested the recognition of women’s rights could lend greater legitimacy to Afghanistan’s interim government.

(Read Also: China and Russia Abstain from UN Resolution on Special Envoy to Afghanistan)

The Islamic Emirate’s Position

Despite mounting international pressure, the Islamic Emirate asserted it safeguarded women’s rights within the ambit of Islamic laws. Bilal Karimi, the Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, refuted concerns about the human rights situation, maintaining that all Afghans’ rights were upheld within an Islamic structure. However, the imposition of restrictions on women, including a ban on employment in governmental and non-governmental organizations and the closure of more than 12,000 women’s beauty salons, sparked protests and expressed despair.

Female students were barred from schools and universities, inducing widespread feelings of hopelessness and depression. While some officials within the Islamic Emirate acknowledged the right to education for girls, no fresh decrees have been issued to facilitate this. The ongoing constraints on education and employment for women remain contentious, and have been hot topics at regional and global meetings.

(Read Also: The Lingering Shadows of War: A Glimpse into Afghanistan’s Resilient Villages)

Impact on Afghan Refugees

The Pakistan government’s decree mandating all Afghan refugees to leave within a month added to the tumult, affecting thousands of Afghan students and refugees who had spent years in Pakistan. The abrupt decision triggered distress and uncertainty for the refugees who had constructed their lives in Pakistan and were now compelled to leave.

The refugees perceived the deportation process as unfair and biased, reporting experiences of discrimination and harassment by authorities. The looming prospect of returning to Afghanistan, with its myriad problems, particularly for women’s education, was daunting. Many refugees conjectured that the real motive behind the move was to pressure the Afghan Taliban, disagreeing with the Pakistani government’s stance.

Read More