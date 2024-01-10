en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan’s Allegations on Peace Process

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan’s Allegations on Peace Process

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reacted to comments made by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, concerning alleged internal Afghan elements working to disrupt the peace process. The critique comes amid a delicate phase in the Afghan peace process, with significant changes looming due to the withdrawal of US forces.

The Remarks and Reaction

In a virtual address to the European parliament and a meeting with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, Qureshi put forth that there are elements within Afghanistan endeavouring to hinder the peace process. The Afghan foreign ministry viewed these remarks as an unwelcome intervention in the country’s internal matters. Furthermore, they are calling for practical steps towards initiating significant peace negotiations, instead of mere verbal statements.

Trilateral Online Meeting

In the backdrop of this episode is a recent trilateral online meeting between the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China. During this meeting, the Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, acknowledged the critical phase of the Afghan peace process and the complexities arising from the withdrawal of US forces. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has interpreted this meeting as a meaningful stride towards reinforcing peace in the country.

Interplay of Tensions and Dynamics

The content also delves into the visit of Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman to Kabul with the aim to persuade the Afghan Taliban to assist Pakistan in eradicating the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The intricate relationship between the Taliban and the TTP, along with Pakistan’s security anxieties regarding the TTP’s activities, further highlight the complex dynamics at play in the Afghanistan Pakistan peace process dispute.

Afghanistan International Relations
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Afghanistan

