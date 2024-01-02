en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Exports Rise to Nearly $2 Billion Amid Challenges

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Afghanistan’s Exports Rise to Nearly $2 Billion Amid Challenges

In an announcement that signals hope amid adversity, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce reported a 2% increase in the country’s exports for the year 2023, reaching nearly $2 billion. This rise in trade comes despite the challenges the nation faced including the renovation of the Salang highway, reduced coal exports, and diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries.

Major Export Destinations and Key Products

The major recipients of Afghanistan’s exports in the past year included Pakistan, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. However, the export landscape depicted a mixed picture, with notable increases in exports to India, China, and Kazakhstan and a decrease to Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. The principal export goods comprised coal, saffron, fresh and dry fruits, hand-woven carpets, and precious and semi-precious stones.

Trade Enhancement Initiatives

The Taliban-led Ministry highlighted several initiatives aimed at enhancing trade. These include the establishment of a trade data center, a single center for export documentation, the revival of the export enhancement project, and an increase in human resources dedicated to export growth. Such measures are anticipated to further boost Afghanistan’s trade prospects in the years to come.

World Bank Observations

In tandem with the Ministry’s announcement, the World Bank noted a 4% increase in Afghanistan’s exports in the first quarter of the year, with $600 million worth of goods exported from January to April. However, recent restrictions have affected Afghan traders, resulting in a significant financial loss for some, demonstrating that while progress has been made, obstacles still remain.

0
Afghanistan Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exelixis CEO to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Saboor Bayat

Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match

By Salman Khan

Chainaki: A Taste of Afghan Tradition and Warmth

By Saboor Bayat

January 1: The Unofficial Birthday of Thousands in Pakistan and Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Culture Celebrated at ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran ...
@Afghanistan · 7 hours
Afghan Culture Celebrated at ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran ...
heart comment 0
Afghanistan Embarks on Over 500 Development Projects: A New Era of Economic Growth

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan Embarks on Over 500 Development Projects: A New Era of Economic Growth
Nuristan Residents Grapple with Damaged Highway: Promised Reconstruction on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Nuristan Residents Grapple with Damaged Highway: Promised Reconstruction on the Horizon
Taliban’s Education Ban: The Shattered Dreams of Afghan Women

By BNN Correspondents

Taliban's Education Ban: The Shattered Dreams of Afghan Women
Pakistan Repatriates Over Half a Million Illegal Immigrants Amidst Controversy

By Waqas Arain

Pakistan Repatriates Over Half a Million Illegal Immigrants Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
1 min
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
2 mins
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
2 mins
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
2 mins
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
2 mins
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2 mins
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
3 mins
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
3 mins
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
3 mins
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
19 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app