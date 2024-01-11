en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Educational Crisis: The World Responds to Taliban’s Restrictive Policies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Since the Taliban’s ascension to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the regime has drastically curtailed education for girls and women. A ban has been imposed on their attendance in schools and universities, triggering sharp international criticism. The Taliban’s new curriculum, critics argue, focuses more on indoctrination, intending to churn out jihadists rather than well-educated citizens.

Madrasas and the Crisis of Modern Education

The Taliban has commenced the establishment of madrasas, offering a narrow version of religious education. Educational activist, Ziauddin Yousafzai, argues that such education cannot replace the modern form of learning required for running institutions or participating in the economy. Despite the Taliban’s promises in early 2022 that girls would return to school, they continue to be excluded from education.

Global Outcry and Campaigns for Action

Human rights and education activists are utilizing social media platforms to spotlight the plight of Afghan females. In a country where only 6% of women have internet access, the ban on education has affected over a million girls. Even Afghan boys are not spared, as there is a severe shortage of male teachers.

Alternative Pathways and International Pressure

Proposals for international scholarships and online education programs have been floated as alternative pathways for Afghan women and girls to receive proper education. The international community is urged to exert pressure on the Taliban to allow education abroad and to back initiatives that provide online education. Possibilities such as Elon Musk’s Starlink system to improve internet access have been suggested. Such measures are deemed vital for averting indoctrination and securing a brighter future for Afghanistan’s citizens.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

