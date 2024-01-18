Afghanistan's Deepening Crisis: UNDP Report Highlights Dire Situation

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has brought to light the deepening economic crisis in Afghanistan, with a devastating impact on women and girls. The UNDP report reveals that a staggering 69% of the Afghan population is enduring a shortage of basic needs such as healthcare, essential goods, suitable living conditions, and job opportunities, particularly for women and girls.

The Struggle of Female-Headed Households

According to the UNDP, female-headed households are working more hours but still have a lower per capita income, consume less food, and are facing a significant loss of employment opportunities compared to their male counterparts. Restrictions on women's employment, a direct result of the Taliban's policies, have led to an economic damage estimated to be around US$ 1 billion by the end of 2022.

Education and Opportunity: A Declining Trend

The report also paints a grim picture of girls' education in the country. The attendance of girls in educational institutions has seen a worrying dip, a setback attributed to factors including restricted banking services, suspension of official development aid, weakened economic institutions, and a scarcity of foreign direct investment.

Afghanistan’s Economy: A Cautious Stabilization

Even as the economy shows signs of stabilization, it is not expanding rapidly enough to accommodate the needs of Afghanistan's growing population, estimated at 35 million. A shocking 70% of Afghans are struggling to meet basic needs such as food, health care, and employment. Amidst the crisis, Japan has expressed its commitment to assisting Afghans in their struggle towards self-reliance and improved living conditions.

The UNDP, through its report 'Changes in Afghan Economy, Households and Cross-Cutting Sectors (August 2021 to August 2023)', aims to shed light on these issues and stimulate action towards alleviating the crises facing Afghanistan.