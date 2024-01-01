en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Afghanistan’s Counter-Narcotics Efforts Yield Results Amidst Challenges

As the sun set on 2023, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) of Afghanistan released a staggering report detailing its relentless push against narcotics. Documenting approximately 15,000 counter-narcotics operations, the MoI reported the seizure of nearly 8,200 tons of narcotics, the arrest of some 8,500 suspects, and clearing nearly 14,000 hectares of lands from drug-producing crops. These substantial numbers, however, are not without their fair share of challenges and criticisms.

Question of International Support

Voicing concern over the issue, MoI spokesman Abdul Matin Qani criticized the international community for its lack of support in providing alternative crops for farmers whose livelihoods have been affected by the crackdown on narcotics production. The lack of international cooperation has left a void for farmers, with the cultivation of drug-producing crops reportedly plummeting by 95%, leaving many without a reliable source of income.

A Call for International Delegation

Despite the challenges, political analysts have lauded the Islamic Emirate’s counter-narcotics measures as effective. They underscore the need for an international delegation to visit Afghanistan, assessing the situation firsthand, and supporting the development of alternative agricultural options for farmers in the wake of the narcotics crackdown.

Amidst Security Concerns

These narcotics operations have been conducted amidst a backdrop of security concerns. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov, raised alarms at a meeting in Moscow last October over the upsurge in terrorist activities, drug smuggling, and weapons trafficking in Afghanistan.

On a Positive Note

However, it’s not all bleak on the Afghan front. In a separate announcement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) reported a 2% increase in Afghan exports in 2023, providing a glimmer of hope in the midst of the country’s difficulties. Further, Iran, a key player in the fight against drug trafficking, has been sharing its successful experiences in counter-narcotics operations with other countries, contributing to global efforts against this menace.



Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

