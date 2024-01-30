Afghanistan's Corruption Perception Index Ranking Plummets in 2023

In a significant revelation, Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2023 has noted a steep decline in Afghanistan's ranking. The country plummeted 12 places, slipping to the 162nd position out of 180 countries and territories surveyed. With a score of 20 out of 100, the fall is stark when compared to last year's index where Afghanistan held the 150th spot with a score of 24.

Contrasting Claims

These findings stand in stark contrast to the assertions made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), commonly known as the Taliban. After taking power in August 2021, the Taliban claimed that corruption had been almost eradicated under their rule. However, the CPI report paints a different picture, indicating that the issue of corruption has far from resolved.

The Global Trend

Beyond Afghanistan's borders, the report also sheds light on a concerning global trend. Across the globe, it points out the weakening of judicial systems, which has inadvertently given corruption a fertile ground to thrive. This trend is not exclusive to countries with low CPI scores but is evident even in nations that previously boasted high anti-corruption index scores.

Implications for Afghanistan

For Afghanistan, now under Taliban rule, the fall in the CPI ranking signifies the urgent need to address corruption. The country's low score of just 20 underscores the diminished accountability of government officials and underlines the need for strengthening its judicial system. The CPI ranking, hence, serves as a wake-up call for Afghanistan to tackle corruption, a pressing issue that has far-reaching implications for its socio-economic future.