Afghanistan's Collective Approach to Humanitarian Efforts: A Shift Towards Accountability

In a significant stride towards a more inclusive and effective humanitarian approach, the Afghanistan strategy for collective accountability to affected people (AAP) has been meticulously crafted and finalized. The strategy, which lays emphasis on a people-centered approach to humanitarian efforts, was conceived through extensive consultations with a diverse range of stakeholders. These included clusters, field frontline teams, national and international NGOs, UN agencies, thematic working groups, and donors all contributing their unique perspectives and expertise.

A People-Centered Approach

The core focus of the collective AAP strategy is to ensure that the needs and perspectives of those affected by crises guide the response. This approach prioritizes the voices of those directly impacted, acknowledging their experiences as a key driver in shaping effective and empathetic humanitarian responses. In essence, it epitomizes a shift from a top-down to a bottom-up approach in addressing crises, recognizing the critical role of affected individuals and communities in these efforts.

Integrating Context-Specific Inputs

The strategy has been thoughtfully adapted to Afghanistan's unique context. The Focal Point of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on AAP and the Team Lead for Data Responsibility at the OCHA Centre for Humanitarian Data have made significant contributions to this adaptation. The latter's expertise was instrumental in addressing the critical aspects of safe, ethical, and effective data management, a component integral to the success of the strategy.

Collaborative Effort

The development of this comprehensive strategy was a testament to the power of collaboration, leveraging the time, energy, and expertise of various partners. It underscores the importance of guided humanitarian responses, informed and shaped by those affected by crises. The strategy's endorsement by the Humanitarian Country Team on May 18, 2023, is a validation of the collective effort and commitment to making humanitarian action more accountable and responsive.