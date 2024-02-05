Afghanistan's Clerics and Tribal Elders Discuss Local Issues with Deputy Prime Minister

In a pivotal meeting, religious clerics and tribal elders from Afghanistan's northern provinces convened with Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir to discuss critical local issues. The pressing concerns, particularly in the sectors of education, health, infrastructure, and employment, were brought to the fore. The meeting underscored the scarcity of seminaries and schools, deplorable road conditions, and the dire need for job opportunities for the youth.

Acknowledgment and Commitment of the Interim Government

Representing the interim government of the Islamic Emirate, Mawlawi Kabir acknowledged the sacrifices made to establish the current government. He also underscored its unwavering commitment to reconstruction, economic empowerment, and the execution of projects aimed at addressing the majority of the population's problems.

Actions to Address the Raised Issues

The government's spokesperson, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the Deputy Prime Minister's instruction to relevant organizations to tackle the issues raised by the tribal elders and religious clerics. The concerns about agriculture and the debilitating impact of drought were also aired.

A Firm Stance on Islam and People's Rights

In a previous visit to Khost province, Mawlawi Kabir reiterated the government's stance on not compromising on Islam and people's rights, even in the quest for international recognition. This firm stance offers a glimpse into the government's priorities and its vision for Afghanistan's future.