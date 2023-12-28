en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Returns Low-Quality Oil to Iran: A Stand for Market Standards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:09 am EST
In a decisive move towards upholding market standards, the Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) has reportedly sent back 30 tankers of substandard oil to Iran. This action took place at a port in Nimroz, when the authority identified the oil as failing to meet the necessary benchmarks.

Enforcement of Quality Control at National Borders

The decision to return these tankers symbolizes a robust enforcement of quality control at the national borders. It appears to be an initiative aimed at preventing the infiltration of inferior products into Afghanistan’s economy. This action by the ANSA is a clear message to businessmen and suppliers, both domestic and international, about the critical importance of adhering to national standards.

(Read Also: Afghanistan Invokes Non-Interference on 44th Anniversary of Soviet Invasion)

Protecting Consumers and Upholding Market Quality

ANSA’s move is a part of larger efforts to protect consumers and maintain the quality of the market. Especially when it comes to essential commodities like oil, the authority has emphasized the necessity of importing goods that meet the national standards. In light of the event, ANSA has issued a stern warning to Afghan businessmen, advising them against the importation of low-quality oil products.

(Read Also: 8th Afghanistan Future Thought Forum: A Confluence of Perspectives on Afghanistan’s Future)

Afghanistan’s Trade Agreements and Future Prospects

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan has inked a preliminary agreement with Russia. This arrangement involves Afghanistan receiving large quantities of gasoline, diesel fuel, liquefied petroleum gas, and wheat annually. In return, Afghanistan will provide agricultural goods and potential access to natural resources. Similar agreements have been made with Iran and Turkmenistan for fuel supplies, indicating a wider strategy for resource management and trade.

