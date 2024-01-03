Afghanistan Rescues Over 25,000 Child Beggars: An Initiative Towards Education

In a crucial step towards securing the future of its young citizens, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) has reported the rescue of over 25,000 children engaged in begging across the country. The initiative aims to place the children in orphanages and provide them with educational opportunities.

Reclaiming the Childhood of Afghan Children

The ministry’s spokesman, Samiullah Ebrahimi, underlined the government’s commitment to these children, stating that those involved in hard labor and meeting certain criteria would be granted basic necessities alongside access to education in the orphanages. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has previously designated Afghan children as among the most vulnerable globally, facing perils from violence, discomfort, hunger, and health issues.

Stories of Hardship and Hope

The article brings to light individual tales of children like 15-year-old Basit, who sells chickpeas in Kabul to sustain his family due to his father’s unemployment and illness. His 10-year-old brother, Waisuddin, works as a boot polisher, both hoping their father finds employment so they can attend school and madrassa. Another child, Elias, works because he has lost his father. Family counselor Jahan Ara Ghiasi cautions that hard labor can lead to future violence among these young workers towards their families and offspring.

Afghanistan’s Efforts in Child Protection

In addition to MoLSA’s initiatives, other organizations are working to aid Afghanistan’s children. The Afghan Youth Education and Health Organization (AYEHO) is a non-profit group that supports street children, orphans, children in conflict with the law, and children with disabilities. AYEHO’s mission is to empower and improve the life quality of marginalized and vulnerable communities through sustainable projects and partnerships. Similarly, the Movement for Protection Organization (MPO) provides educational and learning opportunities for children and youths in various provinces of Afghanistan, focusing on preparing them for school integration and raising awareness about their rights.