Afghanistan

Afghanistan Relocates One Million Internally Displaced Individuals Amid Rising Concerns

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Afghanistan Relocates One Million Internally Displaced Individuals Amid Rising Concerns

As the world ushers in 2024, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to unfold. According to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, out of the three million internally displaced people (IDPs) within the country, one million have been successfully relocated to their original homes. Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry, confirmed that the IDPs received food aid and transportation assistance during their move. Plans are also underway to relocate an additional 60,000 IDPs to their respective provinces in the near future.

The Plight of the Displaced

Despite these efforts, internally displaced individuals, such as Mohibullah who moved from Laghman to Kabul due to insecurity, and others like Anwar, express increasing difficulties they face, particularly with the onset of winter. These individuals are calling on the Islamic Emirate to provide them with land, food, and other forms of support.

Children at the Forefront of Concerns

There is a rising concern for the children of displaced families. Humaira, Mohibullah’s daughter-in-law, highlighted the fact that these children lack access to education. This concern is echoed by the UNRWA’s Gaza Field Office who reported that children in Afghanistan remain highly vulnerable despite a decrease in grave violations.

The Ministry’s Commitment Amid Crisis

The Ministry has reiterated its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by IDPs and to providing necessary assistance to ease their plight. However, the situation remains dire. The United Nations estimates that over 70 percent of the Afghan population need humanitarian assistance, with more than 6 million people being a step away from famine. The decision of major international humanitarian organizations to halt operations in Afghanistan has left many vulnerable communities without access to emergency food distribution, health services, and education.

Afghanistan Human Rights Refugees
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

