Afghanistan Plans Comprehensive Census for Solar Year 1403

Amidst evolving demographic landscapes, Afghanistan's National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive and scientific census in the solar year 1403, underlining the need for substantial international cooperation to fund the initiative. Mohammad Halim Rafi, the NSIA spokesman, shared these insights, emphasizing the critical role of accurate population data in national planning and international engagement.

Urgent Call for a Comprehensive Census

In a recent interview with Afghanistan's national TV, RTA, Rafi revealed that estimations for the solar year 1402 place Afghanistan's total population at 34.9 million, with a slight male majority. This contrasts with World Bank's 2021 data, which estimated the population at approximately 40.1 million. The discrepancy underscores the necessity of a new, scientifically conducted census to provide accurate, up-to-date demographic information. Rafi's announcement also highlighted the NSIA's proposal to the Council of Ministers, outlining the plan and budget required for the nationwide census.

Challenges and International Cooperation

Conducting a comprehensive census in Afghanistan faces significant challenges, not least of which is the financial burden. Rafi pointed out that the ambitious project demands a large budget and international support. This call for cooperation comes at a time when Afghanistan's economic indicators show a pressing need for accurate data to guide policy and aid. According to recent NSIA reports, Afghanistan's exports have decreased while imports have surged, affecting the country's trade balance and highlighting the importance of informed economic planning.

Implications for Afghanistan and Beyond

The proposed census is more than a statistical exercise; it's a critical step toward addressing Afghanistan's socio-economic challenges, fostering international engagement, and ensuring effective governance. Accurate population data will not only inform national policies but also support international aid and development efforts. As Afghanistan navigates its complex political and economic landscape, the success of the census and the international community's response could mark a pivotal moment in the country's rebuilding efforts.