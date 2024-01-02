en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan Embarks on Over 500 Development Projects: A New Era of Economic Growth

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Afghanistan Embarks on Over 500 Development Projects: A New Era of Economic Growth

In a move indicative of a renewed focus on national development, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, announced the continuation of over 500 small and large-scale development projects across the country. The government’s aim is not only to boost the economy but also to enhance the quality of life for the Afghan people.

Development Projects: A Beacon of Hope

Acknowledging the importance of infrastructural growth, Mullah Baradar highlighted the ongoing Wakhan avenue project, a strategic initiative aimed at directly connecting Afghanistan with China. This project is expected to significantly boost economic prospects through increased trade. Among these development projects is the construction of a new mosque in Kandahar province’s Daman district, located near the Kabul-Kandahar highway. With a designated budget of 3.5 million Afghanis, this religious structure is one of many in the pipeline, according to Mohammad Esa Sani, the Acting Minister of Public Work. He revealed plans to erect at least 75 mosques along national highways, an initiative backed by a decree from the Islamic Emirate’s leader.

Boosting the Economy and Livelihoods

In addition to infrastructure and religious institutions, the government is focusing on projects to improve the country’s economic situation. Two significant projects mentioned by the deputy prime minister are the Qush Tepa canal and the improved connectivity between Badakhshan’s Wakhan region and China. These initiatives are poised to bring about much-needed economic stimulation and support for the Afghan people in various sectors. Kandahar residents, beneficiaries of many of these projects, have welcomed these development initiatives, acknowledging their potential positive impact on the province’s economy.

Plans for the Future

TOLOnews reported that the initiation of the Qush Tepa canal’s second phase, the reconstruction of the Salang highway, and contracts worth billions of dollars are the primary economic projects slated for 2023. These ambitious undertakings are part of the government’s commitment to supporting the Afghan people and fostering national development.

The ongoing projects, coupled with planned future initiatives, paint a hopeful picture of Afghanistan’s development trajectory. Despite the challenges, the government’s commitment to bolstering the economy and improving the quality of life for its citizens demonstrates a proactive approach towards national development.

Afghanistan Economy
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

