en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghan Women’s Voices Echo the Unheard Agony of Hazaras

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
Afghan Women’s Voices Echo the Unheard Agony of Hazaras

The Afghan Women’s Voices Movement, a resilient group of women protesters, have issued a desperate plea to the international community and human rights organizations to investigate the systematic and relentless killing of Hazaras in Afghanistan. The call to action emerged from a demonstration held on January 7, resonating with a profound sense of urgency and despair.

Silenced Voices Echoing Amidst Apathy

The movement released a statement, strong in its condemnation of the genocide and human rights violations inflicted upon Hazaras. The women emphasized that these issues have only intensified since the Taliban’s unsettling return to power. Despite the grave nature of these atrocities, the international entities remain largely indifferent, their silence echoing louder with each passing day.

The Hazara Plight: A Tale of Unheard Agony

Over one million Hazaras reside in Herat, a city marked by fear and bloodshed. Targeted terrorism and killings are no longer anomalies but have become a part of their grim reality. The statement from the movement underscores the troubling normalization of violence against Hazaras, a chilling narrative that seems to fail to provoke a global conscience.

Unyielding Struggle for Visibility and Justice

The Afghan Women’s Voices Movement is no stranger to protests. They have previously orchestrated demonstrations and are reiterating their call for immediate international action to address the plight of the Hazara community. The women plead for the world to bring greater visibility to the situation, seeking not just sympathy but tangible interventions that can halt the genocide.

The insidious attacks on the Hazara-Shia community in Kabul, claimed by the ISIS affiliate, are a testament to the escalating crisis. The United Nations has urged the Taliban to bring the perpetrators to justice, but the situation remains fraught with uncertainty. Despite Taliban’s claims of a decrease in nationwide IS-K attacks, the United States still considers IS-K a tangible terrorist threat to Afghanistan and the region. The call from the Afghan Women’s Voices Movement serves as a stark reminder that the Hazara community’s struggle is far from over.

0
Afghanistan Human Rights International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
12 mins ago
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
In the cricket world, the tides of fortune are continually shifting, as seen in the recent WICAXI match where the West Indians opted to bat first, setting the stage for an adrenaline-charged game. Meanwhile, the SECJSK match was unfortunately abandoned without a single ball being bowled, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the sport. A Busy
Cricket World in Flux: Leadership Changes and Upcoming Matches
Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week
4 hours ago
Bomb Explosion Targets Minibus in Kabul: Second Attack within a Week
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
5 hours ago
Prosthetic Legs of Local Hero Mark Ormrod Stolen in Disturbing Incident
Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan's Allegations on Peace Process
2 hours ago
Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Reacts to Pakistan's Allegations on Peace Process
TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights - January 10, 2024
3 hours ago
TOLOnews 6pm News Broadcast Highlights - January 10, 2024
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
3 hours ago
Pakistan's Caretaker PM Calls for Afghan Vigilance: A Cry for Regional Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
2 mins
Pakistan’s Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty for Former Military Ruler Pervez Musharraf
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
3 mins
South Africa to Challenge Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide Claims
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
3 mins
German Police's Use of 'Southerner' Tag Criticized as Unconstitutional Racial Profiling
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
4 mins
Adidas' Super Shoes Get Super Pricey: Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Now at £450
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing Sparks Chaos
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
5 mins
President Ramaphosa Confident about South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
6 mins
The Unfolding Crisis in Venezuela: 69% Population Living in Poverty
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
7 mins
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
8 mins
UK Government to Rectify Post Office Scandal with New Legislation
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
4 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
4 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
6 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
8 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
8 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
8 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
8 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
8 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app