Afghan Women’s Voices Echo the Unheard Agony of Hazaras

The Afghan Women’s Voices Movement, a resilient group of women protesters, have issued a desperate plea to the international community and human rights organizations to investigate the systematic and relentless killing of Hazaras in Afghanistan. The call to action emerged from a demonstration held on January 7, resonating with a profound sense of urgency and despair.

Silenced Voices Echoing Amidst Apathy

The movement released a statement, strong in its condemnation of the genocide and human rights violations inflicted upon Hazaras. The women emphasized that these issues have only intensified since the Taliban’s unsettling return to power. Despite the grave nature of these atrocities, the international entities remain largely indifferent, their silence echoing louder with each passing day.

The Hazara Plight: A Tale of Unheard Agony

Over one million Hazaras reside in Herat, a city marked by fear and bloodshed. Targeted terrorism and killings are no longer anomalies but have become a part of their grim reality. The statement from the movement underscores the troubling normalization of violence against Hazaras, a chilling narrative that seems to fail to provoke a global conscience.

Unyielding Struggle for Visibility and Justice

The Afghan Women’s Voices Movement is no stranger to protests. They have previously orchestrated demonstrations and are reiterating their call for immediate international action to address the plight of the Hazara community. The women plead for the world to bring greater visibility to the situation, seeking not just sympathy but tangible interventions that can halt the genocide.

The insidious attacks on the Hazara-Shia community in Kabul, claimed by the ISIS affiliate, are a testament to the escalating crisis. The United Nations has urged the Taliban to bring the perpetrators to justice, but the situation remains fraught with uncertainty. Despite Taliban’s claims of a decrease in nationwide IS-K attacks, the United States still considers IS-K a tangible terrorist threat to Afghanistan and the region. The call from the Afghan Women’s Voices Movement serves as a stark reminder that the Hazara community’s struggle is far from over.