en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghan Women’s Group Raises Alarm Over Taliban’s Detention and Torture of Girls

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Afghan Women’s Group Raises Alarm Over Taliban’s Detention and Torture of Girls

The Afghan Women Coordinating Body has voiced its deep concern about the escalating detention and torture of girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan. This unprecedented severity of actions against women and girls poses a significant threat to their rights, dignity, and respect in the country, marking a dark chapter in the nation’s history.

Unwavering Silence and Inaction

The organization’s statement condemns the silence and inaction in response to the Taliban’s brutal treatment of women as a violation of Islamic teachings and Afghan values. They consider this silence and inaction complicit in what they refer to as a ‘historical crime.’ Furthermore, they view it as a betrayal of Afghanistan’s honor and its people.

Call for Collective Resistance

The women of the group implore Afghan politicians, religious scholars, and men, especially fathers, to stand against these injustices and actively resist them. The Afghan Women’s Coordination Body has been relentless in appealing to rights defenders to voice their opposition to the oppression and suppression faced by Afghan women and girls.

Fighting for a Future of Justice

They have urged for a collective resistance against these human rights violations, holding onto hope for a future where justice prevails for all Afghan citizens, particularly women. The urgency of their call is emphasized by the escalating detentions of girls in Kabul for ‘improper hijab’ and the increasing fear and restrictions this imposes on women and girls.

The United Nations special rapporteur for Afghanistan has joined the outcry, demanding an immediate cessation of these arrests by the Taliban. However, the Taliban’s ongoing campaign against perceived dress code violations continues unabated, leading to heightened fear and ever-tightening restrictions for women and girls in Kabul.

0
Afghanistan Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
1 hour ago
Taliban and Iran Hold Talks in Kabul, Condemn Daesh and Discuss Economic Cooperation
In a bid to foster regional cooperation and mutual security, Taliban political representative, Mohammed Abdul Kabir, held a meeting with Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, in Kabul. The discourse revolved around shared concerns, potential collaborations, and the condemnation of Daesh (ISIL) as a common enemy. Extending Condolences and Condemning Terrorism Abdul Kabir
Taliban and Iran Hold Talks in Kabul, Condemn Daesh and Discuss Economic Cooperation
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
2 hours ago
Afghanistan's MoCIT Reports 30% Revenue Increase Despite Public Dissatisfaction with Internet Services
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
3 hours ago
India Launches First Cloud-based IVRS Service for Disabled Individuals
Survivors Struggle to Rebuild Three Months After Devastating Earthquake in Western Afghanistan
1 hour ago
Survivors Struggle to Rebuild Three Months After Devastating Earthquake in Western Afghanistan
Iran Closes Borders Amid Unrest, as China's Influence Grows in the Middle East
1 hour ago
Iran Closes Borders Amid Unrest, as China's Influence Grows in the Middle East
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
2 hours ago
Severe Drought and Climate Change Impacts Ravage Afghanistan, Reports UN Agency
Latest Headlines
World News
Quiapo Church Preps for Nazareno2024: Medical Stations and Patrols Ready for Devotees
35 seconds
Quiapo Church Preps for Nazareno2024: Medical Stations and Patrols Ready for Devotees
Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada
48 seconds
Navigating the Complexity: Medical Assistance in Dying and Mental Illness in Canada
A Year Packed with Major Sports Events: 2024's Sports Calendar Highlights
2 mins
A Year Packed with Major Sports Events: 2024's Sports Calendar Highlights
Corporate Empathy in Action: TSSNL Settles Medical Bill of Mother of Quadruplets
3 mins
Corporate Empathy in Action: TSSNL Settles Medical Bill of Mother of Quadruplets
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
4 mins
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
4 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
4 mins
Bhutan's Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
5 mins
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
6 mins
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
30 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app