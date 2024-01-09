Afghan Women’s Group Raises Alarm Over Taliban’s Detention and Torture of Girls

The Afghan Women Coordinating Body has voiced its deep concern about the escalating detention and torture of girls by the Taliban in Afghanistan. This unprecedented severity of actions against women and girls poses a significant threat to their rights, dignity, and respect in the country, marking a dark chapter in the nation’s history.

Unwavering Silence and Inaction

The organization’s statement condemns the silence and inaction in response to the Taliban’s brutal treatment of women as a violation of Islamic teachings and Afghan values. They consider this silence and inaction complicit in what they refer to as a ‘historical crime.’ Furthermore, they view it as a betrayal of Afghanistan’s honor and its people.

Call for Collective Resistance

The women of the group implore Afghan politicians, religious scholars, and men, especially fathers, to stand against these injustices and actively resist them. The Afghan Women’s Coordination Body has been relentless in appealing to rights defenders to voice their opposition to the oppression and suppression faced by Afghan women and girls.

Fighting for a Future of Justice

They have urged for a collective resistance against these human rights violations, holding onto hope for a future where justice prevails for all Afghan citizens, particularly women. The urgency of their call is emphasized by the escalating detentions of girls in Kabul for ‘improper hijab’ and the increasing fear and restrictions this imposes on women and girls.

The United Nations special rapporteur for Afghanistan has joined the outcry, demanding an immediate cessation of these arrests by the Taliban. However, the Taliban’s ongoing campaign against perceived dress code violations continues unabated, leading to heightened fear and ever-tightening restrictions for women and girls in Kabul.