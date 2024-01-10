en English
Afghanistan

Afghan Women Turn to Online Education Amidst Taliban Restrictions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Amidst the fierce restrictions imposed by the Taliban, Afghan women demonstrate resilience and determination as they turn to online education to continue their academic progression. The Taliban’s stringent policies, including the banning of women from attending university and high school lessons, have pushed these women to seek alternative educational routes such as online courses, which can be accessed discreetly from home.

Online Education: A Beacon of Hope

Online course providers have reported a surge in demand from Afghanistan’s women, with subjects such as English language, science, and business being the most sought-after. Prominent platforms like FutureLearn and the University of the People have noted a significant increase in Afghan women enrolling in their courses. Recognizing the desperate situation, FutureLearn has even made its courses free for Afghan citizens for as long as the Taliban continues to deny women their right to education.

Defying Odds: Women’s Pursuit for Knowledge

Despite challenges such as limited internet connectivity, power shortages, and security risks, Afghan women remain undeterred in their quest for knowledge. The educational restrictions imposed by the Taliban have affected more than one million girls, and access to the internet is notoriously difficult in Afghanistan. Nonetheless, a prominent online learning platform in the UK recorded the enrollment of more than 33,000 Afghan students, the majority of whom are women, during the period of education restrictions.

Safeguarding Women’s Identities Online

To protect these brave women, online universities have implemented measures to allow Afghan female students to disguise their identities. The use of pseudonyms in classes is permitted, providing an extra layer of security against potential threats. The Taliban’s severe educational restrictions have sparked global outrage, with Islamic scholars worldwide condemning these actions.

The phenomenon of Afghan women turning to online education is a testament to their enduring spirit and strong will to progress, despite the daunting obstacles they face. It is a powerful reminder of the transformative role of education and the lengths people will go to secure it.

Afghanistan Education
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

