Afghanistan

Afghan Trust Fund Records $155 Million Profit: A Financial Beacon Amidst Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:54 am EST
Afghan Trust Fund Records $155 Million Profit: A Financial Beacon Amidst Crisis

In a turn of events that underscores the tumultuous economic circumstances of a war-torn nation, the Afghan Trust Fund, based in Switzerland, has announced a profit of approximately $155 million from managing Afghanistan’s blocked assets. Established in September 2022, the fund holds close to $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s assets, safeguarded in the wake of significant economic and banking disruptions that followed the Taliban’s rise to power.

A Nation in Crisis

Post the change in administration, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs highlighted a marked increase in the need for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan. The numbers are stark: from 6.3 million people in 2019 to a staggering 28.3 million in 2023. Despite the accumulating profits from the Trust Fund, there has been no consensus on how to utilize these funds effectively.

A Fund with a Purpose

Shah Mohammad Mehrabi, a member of the trust fund’s board, shed light on the fund’s objectives. He clarified that it was not established with humanitarian efforts in mind, but was designed to fund specific economic projects. The fund had reported a profit of about $70 million in its fifth month, indicating a trajectory of continued growth.

Financial Growth amidst Uncertainty

The Afghan Trust Fund’s substantial growth, with its revenue totaling $155 million, emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding, preserving, and allocating its assets. Economists have underscored the importance of utilizing the fund’s revenue for economic improvement, particularly in power improvement and the banking sector. The transfer of frozen Central Bank reserves into the ‘Fund for the Afghan People’ is a salient point of discussion.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

