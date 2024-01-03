en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghan Singers Build Homes for Earthquake Victims in Herat

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Afghan Singers Build Homes for Earthquake Victims in Herat

In a display of solidarity, a group of Afghan singers, led by the notable Farhad Darya, have come together to build 37 homes for families in Herat, Afghanistan, affected by the catastrophic earthquakes. The project, which has cost over $70,000, incorporated international construction methods gleaned from Chile, Turkey, Iran, and Nepal. The goal was to build energy-efficient homes that remain warm in winter and cool in summer, providing much-needed relief for the beneficiaries.

Affected Families Find Respite

Local residents have expressed gratitude for the initiative, as it has provided them with a proper shelter against the harsh winter weather. The houses have been designed ingeniously to retain heat for several hours after minimal heating. This feature significantly improves the living conditions for those who have been previously residing in temporary tent accommodations.

Continuing Aid Efforts

Local officials in Herat are not stopping with this project. They are also working tirelessly to secure additional government and non-government help for those impacted by the earthquakes. Many of the victims still live in tents due to a lack of proper housing.

A Ray of Hope Amidst Despair

The initiative by the Afghan singers, including Farhad Darya, highlights the power of unity and empathy in times of crisis. Their act of kindness has not only provided tangible support to the earthquake victims but also brought a ray of hope to a region wracked by natural disasters and political instability. The construction of these 37 homes is a testament to the enduring human spirit and the ability to rise above adversity.

0
Afghanistan
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Afghanistan

See more
20 mins ago
Kathy Gannon Calls for Re-Engagement in Afghanistan; U.S.'s Ghost Budget for Post-9/11 Wars Under Scrutiny
Afghanistan’s Ongoing Crisis and the U.S.’s Role The United States’ policy towards Afghanistan has been a topic of rigorous debate following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in 2021. The country is currently grappling with a humanitarian crisis, economic decline, and near-collapse of the public health system. As per reports, around 28.3 million people will require
Kathy Gannon Calls for Re-Engagement in Afghanistan; U.S.'s Ghost Budget for Post-9/11 Wars Under Scrutiny
Rocket Attack on Taliban Governor's Office Intensifies Afghanistan's Security Crisis
4 hours ago
Rocket Attack on Taliban Governor's Office Intensifies Afghanistan's Security Crisis
Afghanistan Rescues Over 25,000 Child Beggars: An Initiative Towards Education
6 hours ago
Afghanistan Rescues Over 25,000 Child Beggars: An Initiative Towards Education
Afghan Deportations from Pakistan See Significant Decline
35 mins ago
Afghan Deportations from Pakistan See Significant Decline
Senators Demand Release of Dissent Cable Amid Controversy Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
4 hours ago
Senators Demand Release of Dissent Cable Amid Controversy Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
Afghan Taliban's Alleged Nuclear Ambitions: A New Geopolitical Controversy
4 hours ago
Afghan Taliban's Alleged Nuclear Ambitions: A New Geopolitical Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
10 seconds
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
11 seconds
Costco Employee's Life Saved by Vigilant Coworkers Amid Medical Emergency
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
29 seconds
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
1 min
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
2 mins
Israel in Secret Talks to Resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Congo
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
2 mins
Dry January: Colorado Springs Embraces the Mocktail Movement
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
3 mins
Saskatoon City Hospital's Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
3 mins
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app