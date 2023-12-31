en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Afghanistan

Afghan Resident Killed by Iranian Border Guards Amidst Rising Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:49 am EST
Afghan Resident Killed by Iranian Border Guards Amidst Rising Tensions

In what appears to be an escalation of tensions along the Iran-Afghanistan border, a resident of the Mir Ahmad village in the Kang district of Nimroz province was reportedly shot dead by Iranian border guards. This tragic incident magnifies the underlying issues of border control, security concerns, and geopolitical dynamics that persist in these areas.

Unrest on the Border

The victim, identified as Rahmat, was a 36-year-old man from the village of Mir Ahmad. The circumstances under which he was fatally shot are still unclear. Neither the Taliban nor the Iranian authorities have made an official statement regarding this incident. This is not the first time that Iranian border guards have been accused of using deadly force against Afghan citizens in the Kang District of Nimroz Province, indicating a persistently volatile situation on the border.

Geopolitical Tensions and Border Clashes

Iran’s border areas with Afghanistan have been the site of several violent incidents in the past. In addition to this recent incident, Iranian border guards have reportedly engaged in clashes with Taliban fighters, leaving one Taliban fighter dead and two civilians injured. This suggests a complex and multi-faceted dynamic involving local residents, border guards, and insurgent fighters.

Water Scarcity Fuelling Disputes

These tensions have been further exacerbated by disputes over water rights. Iran relies heavily on upriver water flows from Afghanistan, leading to conflicts between the two countries. The Iranian President has issued warnings to Afghanistan to respect the water rights of people in Sistan Baluchistan. This region has seen multiple public protests over water scarcity in recent years, illustrating the role that resource allocation plays in geopolitical tensions and border disputes.

0
Afghanistan Iran
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Veteran Suicides: Mark Kershaw's 'Tribal' Sheds Light on a Hidden Tragedy

By Saboor Bayat

Bamiyan Locals Rally for Winter Tourism Development amid Taliban Concerns

By Salman Khan

Afghanistan's National Currency Shows Unprecedented Stability Amid Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

Taliban Neutralizes Insurgents, Underscoring Afghanistan's Security Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative ...
@Afghanistan · 3 hours
Afghan Youth Address Textbook Scarcity through Community Initiative ...
heart comment 0
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban’s Criticism

By Saboor Bayat

Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Silenced Strokes: The Taliban’s War against Art in Afghanistan

By BNN Correspondents

Silenced Strokes: The Taliban's War against Art in Afghanistan
Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of Former Afghan Pilots: A Reflection on Safety and Decision-Making
Latest Headlines
World News
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
1 min
President Droupadi Murmu's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Prosperity
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
2 mins
Mid Suffolk District Council Plans £2.4M Project to Improve Stowmarket's Sports Facilities and Tackle Health Inequalities
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
2 mins
Biden's Second Term to Prioritize Lowering Costs for Americans, Asserts White House Economic Adviser
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
10 mins
Unexpected Joy: Teen Discovers Pregnancy Hours Before Giving Birth
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
12 mins
Rising Political Tensions in India Ahead of 2024 Elections
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
13 mins
Virginia Socialite Eleanor Hoppe Makes Second Attempt for Pre-Trial Release Amid Serious Allegations
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
14 mins
A Demographic Shift: U.S. Birth Trends Show Rise in Older Mothers and Southern Teen Moms
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
19 mins
Putin’s New Year Address: A Shift from War Rhetoric to Unity
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
21 mins
NFL's Diversity Dilemma: The Uphill Battle for Coaches of Color
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
43 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
2 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
2 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
5 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app